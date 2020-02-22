9 must-see Blue Jays' artifacts at Hall

In their 40 years of existence, the Blue Jays have won two World Series titles -- back-to-back in 1992-93 -- and have been a tough opponent in the American League East. From the greatness of Roberto Alomar to the dominance of Roger Clemens, and Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to

From the greatness of Roberto Alomar to the dominance of Roger Clemens, and Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series, one can imagine how long it took for the curators to pick the best artifacts.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game's legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited-time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

Whether you've visited before, or you've always wanted to check it off your family's bucket list, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the Hall of Fame -- the spiritual home of America's Pastime -- in beautiful Cooperstown, N.Y.

1) Robbie’s jersey

Fun facts: Roberto Alomar wore this Blue Jays jersey in 1995, the last year of a stellar five-year stint with Toronto. During that five-year span, Alomar appeared in five All-Star Games, won five American League Gold Glove Awards, posted a .307 batting average and stole 206 bases. Alomar also helped the Blue Jays win their pair of World Series titles.

2) Joe Carter's magical bat

Fun facts: Trailing the Phillies by a run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series, Carter swung this bat for a dramatic ninth-inning, three-run home run, simultaneously ending the game and giving Toronto its second straight World Series championship title.

3) The Rocket’s cap

Fun facts: On July 5, 1998, Roger Clemens wore this cap when he posted his 3,000th career strikeout, whiffing Devil Rays rookie Randy Winn in the third inning at Toronto’s SkyDome.

4) In honor of Doc

Fun facts: On July 21, 2019, the Hall unveiled this plaque honoring Hall of Fame inductee Roy Halladay, who played 12 of his 16 seasons (1998-2009) with Toronto. During his time with the Blue Jays, “Doc” paced all AL pitchers with 1,495 strikeouts, 148 wins and 15 shutouts.

5. Canadian born

Fun facts: Toronto catcher Russell Martin wore this special Blue Jays jersey on Canada Day, 2017. A native of Ontario, Martin played four seasons with the Blue Jays (2015-2018) and caught more Major League games than any other Canadian-born player.

6) The Crime Dog

Fun facts: The Blue Jays set a single-game record by blasting 10 home runs against the Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987. Toronto rookie Fred McGriff clouted the final homer of the barrage with this bat.

7) Molly’s shoes

Fun facts: Blue Jays star Paul Molitor wore these shoes during the 1993 World Series. He punished Phillies pitching by going 12-for-24 (.500) with 10 run scored and earning the World Series MVP Award.

8) Outside the U.S.

Fun facts: On Oct. 20, 1992, Toronto hosted the Braves for Game 3 of the World Series. Atlanta’s Otis Nixon hit this first-pitch baseball to center field to start the historic game, the first World Series contest to take place outside the United States.

9) The ring

Fun facts: This 1992 Blue Jays World Series championship ring commemorates the first World Series title won by a club based outside the United States. The ring included 16 diamonds, one for each year of the club’s history, surrounding the head of a blue jay, the eye of the bird set with a solitaire diamond.

