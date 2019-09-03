Blue Jays invite Burns, A.J. Cole, 3 more to ST

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays announced a series of five Minor League signings on Monday, all of whom received invitations to Spring Training with the Major League club in 2020. Right-handed relievers A.J. Cole and Justin Miller join the organization, along with infielder Andy Burns and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan, who

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays announced a series of five Minor League signings on Monday, all of whom received invitations to Spring Training with the Major League club in 2020.

Right-handed relievers A.J. Cole and Justin Miller join the organization, along with infielder Andy Burns and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan , who spent much of 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Phillippe Aumont also returns to the Blue Jays, adding a native Canadian to the mix.

Cole, who had reportedly reached a deal with the club last week, joins the Blue Jays after spending the 2019 season with Cleveland, where he posted a 3.81 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 26 innings at the Major League level. Cole, 27, throws a four-seam fastball that averages 94.4 mph with a high spin rate, making him a natural fit in the Blue Jays’ relief corps after several similar arms succeeded in the ‘19 bullpen.

Miller, 32, adds another right-hander to the reliever mix after the veteran spent the past two seasons with the Nationals organization. Miller owns a career 4.43 ERA in the Major Leagues with just over one strikeout per nine innings, relying on a fastball-slider combo. A pair of stints on the Minor League injured list last season limited Miller to just 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays churned through plenty of relievers in 2019, and they have a recent history of success in finding valuable production from bullpen arms on Minor League deals, so the door will be open for these two and those that follow to compete for roles in Spring Training.

Kivlehan, 29, was acquired from the Pirates for cash considerations in May to provide outfield depth and hit the ground running in his new organization. Across a brief stop in Double-A and his two Triple-A teams last season, Kivlehan hit .255 with 32 home runs and an .871 OPS. Burns, also 29, returned to the club after spending two years playing in Korea and hit .275 with 19 home runs and an .833 OPS for Buffalo with some defensive versatility.

Quebec native Phillippe Aumont will draw plenty of attention as he looks to make another run at returning to the big leagues. The 6-foot-7 right-hander, now 30, was originally selected by the Mariners with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2007 Draft. He last pitched in the Majors in 2015 with the Phillies and owns a career 6.80 ERA over 43 2/3 MLB innings, but his raw talent has always been tantalizing.

Aumont was out of affiliated ball in 2019, but he pitched for the Ottawa Champions of the independent Can-Am League, where he posted a 2.65 ERA with 145 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings. This won’t be Aumont’s first stint with the Blue Jays, after a brief stretch in 2015 with Triple-A Buffalo. At the recent WBSC Premier 12 Tournament, Aumont was dominant as he threw eight shutout innings against Cuba in a 3-0 win, striking out nine.