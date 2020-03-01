Notes: Bichette goes deep; Anderson adjusts
BRADENTON, Fla. -- After opening Spring Training by going an uncharacteristic 1-for-14 (.071), Bo Bichette got back to business on Sunday afternoon, launching a two-run, opposite-field home run at LECOM Park in the third inning. Add that to a solo shot in the sixth from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that looked
BRADENTON, Fla. -- After opening Spring Training by going an uncharacteristic 1-for-14 (.071),
Add that to a solo shot in the sixth from
“I think the swing is always there,” Bichette said after the game. “I work for months before I get here on my swing, so the swing is always there, it’s just about getting trust back in the box and getting comfortable.”
Bichette feels that he’s been hitting the ball hard, and besides, a handful of at-bats in February don’t mean much. It’s still a process, though, and for someone as confident in their swing as Bichette is, that process has a lot to do with basic reps and building trust.
“A lot of the trust comes with what happens,” Bichette said. “The more breaking balls I’m going to lay off of and see out of the zone, the more comfortable I’m going to be in the box. The more fastballs I hit hard, the more comfortable and confident I’m going to be that I can hit that fastball.”
Bichette is coming off a brilliant debut in 2019, when he hit .311 with a .930 OPS over 46 games for the Blue Jays. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo likes to joke that Cal Ripken Jr.’s ironman streak is safe, but that he’ll still have Bichette out there almost every single game in 2020.
Anderson still adjusting
“A lot of communication between innings, between starts, because you want the catcher to feel comfortable when they’ve never caught you before,” Anderson said. “Reese [McGuire] is going to be a big part of our team, so I want to make sure we’re on the same page going forward. This is a good starting point.”
There’s also a physical or visual in-game adjustment, Anderson said, to how a catcher sets up behind the plate, including his positioning relative to the plate, how he presents the target and where his glove is positioned for a curveball.
Ryu’s next steps
“He wants to work on different stuff, so that’s why we want to set it up like that,” Montoyo said. “He feels like he wants to work on his pitches and do a simulated game. He felt like he needed that.”
Extras
• Montoyo said that
• The Pirates used a four-man outfield against
Up next
Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.