Original Royal Bob Oliver passes away at 77

KANSAS CITY -- Bob Oliver, an infielder/outfielder who spent eight years in the Major Leagues and was an original Kansas City Royal, passed away Sunday. He was 77.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Oliver, an original Royal in 1969, who recorded the franchise’s first 6-hit game during that first season," the Royals tweeted on Monday. "Prayers to his family, including son, Darren, who pitched for 20 years in the Majors.”

Oliver broke into the Majors in 1965 with the Pirates, two years after signing as an amateur free agent. He then was taken as the 19th pick in the 1968 Expansion Draft by the Royals.

Oliver played for four years in Kansas City, hitting 49 home runs with 200 RBIs. His best season was in 1970, when he hit 24 doubles, 27 homers and drove in 99 RBIs.

Oliver’s son, Darren, was born in Kansas City that year and went on to pitch 20 years in the Majors with nine teams, including 10 with the Rangers, who also extended their condolences on Monday. During his MLB career, Darren Oliver was 118-98 with a 4.51 ERA.

