Notes: Dalbec impressing; Verdugo not swinging

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- After dealing with right hamstring tightness for a few days, Mitch Moreland returned to the Red Sox's lineup for Saturday's 5-2 victory in a split-squad game against the Blue Jays. And Moreland's presence at first base likely means there will be no room at the inn for Bobby Dalbec , Boston's No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Dalbec is a natural third baseman, but that spot is obviously occupied by Rafael Devers. The Red Sox had Dalbec play some first last season, and he was there on Saturday, as Moreland served as the designated hitter. But re-signing Moreland to a one-year deal blocks Dalbec's path to first base in the bigs for now.

Still, Dalbec has a chance here to, at the least, make an impression on the big league coaching staff and pave the way toward a 2020 promotion.

He's had an uneven camp, in that regard, as interim manager Ron Roenicke explained.

"He hits a curveball out for a homer, then he may chase the next one for a strike three," Roenicke said of Dalbec. "It's kind of like most guys going through Spring Training. The farther they go along, they recognize pitches quicker. Mechanically, I like what he's doing. Now it's just a matter of recognizing pitches earlier and making better decisions on when he's swinging."

Emphasizing the point, the 24-year-old Dalbec came up with the bases loaded and two out in the first inning against the Blue Jays but grounded out to third. However, in his next at-bat, in the third, he ripped a two-out double to left to score Moreland from second. Dalbec drew a walk in his final trip to the plate.

"He's close," Roenicke said. "Once he gets confidence and starts recognizing pitches well and the decisions are good, who knows when we'll see him?"

Verdugo still not swinging

There is understandable curiosity surrounding outfielder Alex Verdugo as the big league acquisition in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade with the Dodgers. And with that curiosity comes the questions over when, exactly, Verdugo, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his back, will make his Grapefruit League debut.

The wait continues, because Verdugo had still not picked up a bat as of Saturday. Roenicke could not venture to guess a date when Verdugo might be ready to play in a game, because that fundamental, bat-swinging step had not yet been taken.

"We're just not there yet," Roenicke said.

It was assumed from the start of camp that Verdugo would be iffy for Opening Day because of the process of letting the bone heal and then building up the muscles surrounding that area of the lower back. The question is how deep into the regular season his return process will take.

"That's up to the individual and how well they take at-bats and get locked in," Roenicke said. "Some guys it can be a while. … If you're a natural, handsy hitter, you don't need as much time."

Verdugo has received high grades for his hit tool, pitch recognition and quick stroke. So perhaps he won't need a boatload of at-bats to get comfortable once he starts swinging. But that moment hasn't come just yet, and so the wait goes on.

Pedey watch

The Red Sox still hope and expect to have Dustin Pedroia in camp at some point this spring, albeit not as an active participant.

Pedroia's comeback attempt from chronic left knee troubles was put on pause in January, so he did not report with the rest of the Red Sox position players. He's played just nine games over the past two seasons.

Roenicke has been texting with the respected second baseman to try to nail down a date when Pedroia can pay a visit to his teammates.

"Just to come down and see the guys," Roenicke said. "It's nice having his personality here any time he can come down."

Up next

It's a Fort Myers affair, as the Red Sox host the Twins for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. ET game at JetBlue Park. Martín Pérez, penciled in as Boston's No. 3 starter in the wake of the Chris Sale setback, gets the start opposite Kenta Maeda. Perez was roughed up for six runs (one earned) on four hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Yankees on Tuesday.