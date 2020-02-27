Nimmo cleared to resume baseball activities

JUPITER, Fla. -- Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been cleared to resume baseball activities following a two-day round of cardiac testing in Port St. Lucie. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday that “all the tests came back in a good fashion,” and Nimmo will resume working out with

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday that “all the tests came back in a good fashion,” and Nimmo will resume working out with his teammates on Friday.

A late scratch from Wednesday’s game, Nimmo left the complex to undergo cardiac screening due to an irregularity found in a previous medical report. Neither Van Wagenen nor a Mets spokesman would reveal the nature of the irregularity, though Nimmo’s wife, Chelsea, said on Twitter that he is “fine … healthy and feels great.”

“We’re always looking to be precautious,” Van Wagenen said. “We never want to put players in harm’s way, and I think this was a perfect example of that.”

Nimmo was unavailable for comment while he underwent testing. He is expected to speak on Friday morning.

Another Mets player, non-roster invitee Matt Adams , was also scratched from Thursday’s lineup for a similar reason. Adams will undergo additional cardiac screening this week.