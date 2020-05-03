'95 Braves have blast on Zoom watching WS G6

ATLANTA -- The 1995 Braves might not get the reunion they had envisioned as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their World Series title. But many of the members of that club shared constant laughter Saturday night as they joined a Zoom conference while watching the decisive Game 6 as

ATLANTA -- The 1995 Braves might not get the reunion they had envisioned as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their World Series title. But many of the members of that club shared constant laughter Saturday night as they joined a Zoom conference while watching the decisive Game 6 as it aired on Fox Sports Southeast.

“Doggy,” Tom Glavine said to get the attention of fellow Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. “You going to pick your nose tonight?”

After Maddux replied, “I can, it wouldn’t be anything different,” former Braves reliever Greg McMichael reminded the participants that children were watching as this watch party was being shown live on YouTube.

Over the course of two hours, these former teammates provided constant comical banter as they reminisced and poked fun at each other, much like they had while teammates a quarter of a century ago.

“Hey Glav, I’m still shocked Bobby [Cox] didn’t give me the start in this game,” said the always-comical Kent Mercker, who provided a few playful reminders about not making a start during the 1995 World Series.

“I know you were fully rested,” said the quick-witted Glavine, who allowed one hit over eight innings and got the one run he needed via the homer David Justice hit in the sixth inning of the Braves' 1-0 win over the Indians in Game 6.

Glavine also took advantage of the chance to remind Justice that he had angered many Braves fans the previous day by saying they hadn’t been as raucous as they had been when the Fall Classic was played in Atlanta in 1991 and '92.

So after, Justice asked Mercker and Game 4 starter Steve Avery what it was like being in the bullpen during Game 6 knowing they wouldn’t be needed. Eddie Pérez chimed in by adding, “Hey DJ, I was in the bullpen too, booing you.”

“It was me against the world and my teammates,” a laughing Justice said.

John Smoltz joined the Zoom conference wearing his Braves jersey and a 1995 World Series champions hat. He jokingly said he thought they were all supposed to wear their jerseys and later placed a wig on his bald head.

“Hey Eddie, it’s been a while since I cut my hair,” Smoltz said as his teammates laughed. “I’ve really been struggling. I told you guys [my hair] grew. I’ve got to get to a barber soon.”

“You’ve got to tell [Brad Clontz] what you’re eating, because it’s not working for him,” Glavine said to Smoltz.

Smoltz debuts his new hairdo LIVE on the #95Braves watch party 😂



Along with poking fun at the multiple “Mazzone” jerseys that sat behind former pitching coach Leo Mazzone and some of the Fred McGriff’s old Tom Emanski videos, the former Braves also occasionally took time to talk about Game 6.

Watching Glavine go through the Indians' star-studded lineup with ease,” Justice said, “Hey Glav, you should have put [plate umpire] Joe Brinkman in your Hall of Fame speech. I’d have thrown a one-hitter against the Indians with this strike zone.”

As Chipper Jones watched the Indians allow reliever Jim Poole to hit with a runner on first and nobody out with the game scoreless in the sixth, Jones said, “How do you let Poole hit here?”

“I don’t know, but I’m glad they did,” Glavine said.

Justice said the Indians’ choice had to do with not wanting to match him up against their other lefty reliever, Paul Assenmacher. But he also said the multiple curveballs Poole used to strike out McGriff to end the fifth reminded him that he needed to jump on an early-count fastball when he came to the plate to begin the bottom of the sixth.

“Got eeem,” Jones said as he watched Justice’s homer sail over the right-field wall at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

“He thought I was looking for a curveball,” Justice said.

While watching Mark Wohlers go through his perfect ninth inning to end this World Series, Justice said he didn’t think he was ever as nervous as he was as that inning unfolded. Jones said he was pretty confident after shortstop Rafael Belliard had raced into foul ground behind third base to grab Kenny Lofton’s fly ball to begin the ninth.

“Nothing against [Wohlers], but if Lofton gets on, he’s definitely going to steal second and probably steal third,” Jones said. “So, when Raffy chased down that fly ball, I was like, ‘Whew.’”

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.