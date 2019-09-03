One last missing piece for Braves: Power hitter
ATLANTA -- Even though the Braves have been far more active than any other club so far this winter, the potential value of the more than $90 million they have committed to free agents will not be maximized unless their most pressing need for a power hitter is addressed.
But this improved bullpen and stabilized rotation still needs support from a top-heavy lineup that currently lacks the additional thump
Re-signing Donaldson remains a priority. But while there is always hope for a quick resolution, the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player Award winner may opt to wait and see what the Rangers, Dodgers, Nationals or other potential suitors are willing to offer after fellow third baseman
Given that there have to be contingency plans, here are three options to acquire that much-needed power threat.
1. Re-sign Donaldson
As the Braves produced the National League’s second-best record (79-45) from May 10 through the end of the season, their Weighted Runs Created Plus leaders were Freeman (139), Donaldson (133),
The Braves’ projected lineup begins with Acuña, Albies and Freeman. This trio has the potential to be the game’s best group of Nos. 1-3 hitters. But the potential value of their production will be diminished unless Atlanta addresses the fact it does not have a true No. 4 or No. 5 hitter, excluding those days when
This need would be satisfied by re-signing Donaldson, who provided Gold Glove-caliber defense while re-establishing himself as one of the game’s top offensive threats. There’s mutual interest in a reunion, but the soon-to-be 34-year-old third baseman’s future might be determined by which team is willing to provide the best four-year offer, or at least sweeten the dollars attached to a three-year deal.
2. Trade for Bryant
While Cubs third baseman
But when you’ve committed as much as the Braves already have this offseason, and you have a prospect pool as rich as Atlanta’s, you at least have to take a serious look at the possibility of landing one of these stars.
If Donaldson ends up elsewhere, the best fit would be Bryant, especially if his pending service-time grievance results in an arbitrator ruling that he will not be a free agent until after the 2021 season. Two years of Bryant might cost the Braves righty Foltynewicz, either the club’s No. 2 prospect Drew Waters or No. 3 prospect Ian Anderson and a second-level pitching prospect.
But in exchange, they could get two prime years of the 2016 NL MVP Award winner, who would be capable of softening the loss of Donaldson in the lineup and at third base.
3. Sign or trade for an outfielder
With
Ozuna may never again match the success he had in 2017, when he won a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award. Castellanos significantly strengthened his resume as he spent this season’s last two months with the Cubs. While neither is a plus defender, both are capable of providing at least 25 homers. The question is whether either would provide more than the Braves would already have from sticking with platooning Markakis and Duvall in left field.
Another option would be to trade for the Pirates’
Markakis, who would draw most of the plate appearances in this platoon, produced a .841 OPS before fracturing his left wrist on July 26. Duvall spent most of the year at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he had a 1.130 OPS in 44 plate appearances against big league left-handers. He has produced a .842 OPS against southpaws since the start of 2017.
If the Braves were to go the outfield route, they would be committing to using
So while there is certainly a need to have contingency plans, it appears the best way for the Braves to cap this potentially rewarding offseason is to make one more significant commitment and provide their fans a chance to further develop the strong bond they have already created with Donaldson.
