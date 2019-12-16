Simba dominates top Braves defense of 2010s
ATLANTA -- If attempting to compile a list of the best defensive plays made by the Braves over the course of the past 10 seasons, you should account for the fact you’ll likely spend an extra hour or two just watching video of Andrelton Simmons’ wizardry. Below is what you
ATLANTA -- If attempting to compile a list of the best defensive plays made by the Braves over the course of the past 10 seasons, you should account for the fact you’ll likely spend an extra hour or two just watching video of
Below is what you may eventually come up with for a list of the Braves’ best defensive plays of the past decade. Quite honestly, the list could have consisted of nothing but Simmons highlights. But we sprinkled in a few of the gems created by
1. Simba did what?
Date: July 21, 2014
Simmons highlighted a 3-1 loss to the Marlins when he had Christian Yelich, Dan Uggla and Julio Teheran all staring in amazement. As Yelich attempted to steal second in the fourth inning, Simmons broke toward the bag. The Braves’ Gold Glove shortstop then, somehow, abruptly changed directions and fell as he snared a Jordany Valdespin liner that short-hopped off the infield grass. More amazingly, he then flung his body back toward the bag and tagged it before Yelich arrived.
2. Heyward’s game-ending dive
Date: July 22, 2013
With two on, two outs and the Braves holding a 2-1, ninth-inning lead over the Mets at Citi Field, Heyward preserved victory when he raced into left-center field to rob Justin Turner of what would have been at least a game-tying hit. Braves closer Craig Kimbrel expressed his appreciation as he looked toward the outfield with amazement and mouthed, “Oh my God.”
3. Inciarte’s game-ender
Date: Sept. 21, 2016
Inciarte might have locked up the first of his three consecutive Gold Glove Awards when he ended a 4-3 win over the Mets by robbing Yoenis Céspedes of what would have been a game-ending home run. With two on and two outs in the ninth, Inciarte raced toward right-center field and leaped against Citi Field’s outfield wall just in time to prevent Céspedes’ drive from sneaking over the fence.
4. Acuña robs, then dekes
Date: Aug. 15, 2019
Further displaying his wide-ranging entertainment skills,
5. Simba did what? Part II
Date: April 10, 2015
Travis d’Arnaud certainly understands we could have chosen this play, or even the one Simmons made to rob him of a hit the previous August. They were essentially the same play. But this more recent thievery was achieved with the Braves shortstop ranging a little further into shallow left field before making a strong off-balance throw that beat the former Mets catcher to first base. The third-inning gem helped Atlanta claim a 5-3 win in its home opener.
6. Inciarte doubles up Bryce
Date: April 6, 2016
Playing in just his second game as a member of the Braves organization, Inciarte introduced himself to the Turner Field crowd in impressive manner during the fourth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Nationals. The center fielder made a diving catch of Ryan Zimmerman’s drive to right-center field and then completed a double play with a strong throw that beat Bryce Harper back to first base.
7. Swanson thwarts D-backs
Date: Sept. 8, 2018
8. Charlie Clutch
Date: July 7, 2019
9. Freddie falls into the stands
Date: Aug. 3, 2014
10. Simba’s hustle
Date: April 18, 2015
An out wasn’t recorded, but there’s still something quite memorable about the fact that Simmons fielded Devon Travis’ chopper past the third-base bag more than halfway down the left-field line. The shortstop’s hustle limited Travis to a single during the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-5, 10-inning win in Toronto.
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.