Pipeline Q&A: Marlins prospect Braxton Garrett

JUPITER, Fla. -- Braxton Garrett was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 Draft, which made him the highest-selected Alabama high school player since Condredge Holloway went fourth back in 1971. His pro career was halted almost before it started with a left elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in June 2017. Garrett missed all of 2018, but returned healthy in 2019 and pitched very well in the Class A Advanced Florida State League.

MLB.com: This is a little bit of a different Spring Training for you. Finally, do you feel this is the real you at Spring Training for the first time?

Garrett: I don’t want to say that because I’ve had a few Spring Trainings before where I got a lot better. Obviously, the injury really did a little bit of a number at the beginning. This is definitely different. It’s big league camp, I get to be around all the big boys, so it’s really exciting.

MLB.com: Big leaguers, yes. But it’s such a young team. Does that make it easier, because you’re a little closer in age and they’re a little closer to where you are right now?

Garrett: Yeah, sure. I know a lot of the big leaguers from the last couple of years, being in rehab, I was around them a little bit. That’s made it a little easier. I was a little nervous coming in the first day, but the minute I got in there, at the end of the day, it’s all baseball guys. It’s a good clubhouse, I’m really enjoying it.

MLB.com: Take me through the path you’ve had to go through with the injury. A lot of guys talk about how long term it can make you better because you focus on other areas. For a guy who just loves to be on the mound, how frustrating was it and how did you manage the frustration?

Garrett: That was the toughest part, not being on the mound. Trevor Rogers was rehabbing. My roommate (Jordon Holloway) to this day had it five days before I did. So I had a couple of guys with me. It was tough. I strained my flexor about a month after I started throwing, so I didn’t necessarily start all the way over, but I pretty much started over. I don’t have any hobbies, I play video games every once in a while. I just compete. That was definitely the toughest part.

MLB.com: How much did you breathe a sigh of relief at the end of last year, just getting through that first year, getting doubts out of your mind? Was there a point last year where you realized you weren’t thinking about it anymore?

Garrett: It was hard not to think about it, but I did my best. I think about it, but I try not to overthink about it. We talk with the athletic trainers about it. You have that big injury, so every little thing you worry about a little bit. I just battled through it. I didn’t have any statistical goals last year. My only goal was to make every start, get through a full year, show that I can do it. Absolutely, there was a sigh of relief, just to get through and have a pretty good year.

MLB.com: You didn’t have goals last year, but I would imagine you might have some now. What goals have you set for yourself now that you’ve kind of turned the page?

Garrett: The changeup is the biggest thing. It’s much better coming into camp now. I’m really happy with it right now. The main thing is I want to have that third pitch be there every time I go out. Obviously, I’m not going to have all my stuff every time, but have the confidence in it every time I go out, whether it’s good or bad, I’ll still throw it. That’s the main one. Also, I really harp on my fastball command. I want it to be perfect all the time, which can be a good and bad thing. So that’s another thing, lower my walks and have better fastball command.

MLB.com: Farm director Dick Scott was saying getting you guys back from injury, it’s almost like making a trade for three new young arms. Do you sort of feel that way, that you can show the organization what you can really do, and with these other guys, that maybe as a group you can come up together?

Garrett: Absolutely. It definitely is a different feeling. I knew last year I’d have an innings limit. I’m still not going to free roam and throw as many innings as I can. I feel like the leash is going to be a little longer. I’ll be with Trevor and Jordan Holloway, my roommate. We’re all feeling great.

MLB.com: When you first got drafted, this system was a little thinner. Since then, the Marlins have drafted well, they’ve made a bunch of trades. It’s a different vibe around camp now because there’s so much talent on both sides of the ball.

Garrett: It’s a way different vibe. The talent around here is incredible. I had a front-row seat to talented guys for months. I had [Edward] Cabrera, who was with us for however long he was with us, Trevor Rogers had an unbelievable year. I got to see Sixto Sanchez throw. They preach competition here and I’ve been taught competition my whole life. It brings out the best in everybody, so I like being around the best. They make me better, we feed off each other and we’re all good friends. It’s a good deal around here

MLB.com: Speaking of competing, my understanding is you’re the Spring Training pingpong champion. Are you looking forward to defending your title?

Garrett: I am. You know, that pingpong table hasn’t been brought out. That’s for the betterment of the other players. They don’t want me to have any extra games before that tournament starts.