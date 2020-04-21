Suter to participate in Earth Day Twitter chat

MILWAUKEE -- From the clubhouse to his home kitchen, Brewers left-hander Brent Suter has amended his lifestyle to be as environmentally conscious as possible. So, on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Suter will share some of what he’s learned, and what motivated him to become Major League Baseball’s “greenest”

MILWAUKEE -- From the clubhouse to his home kitchen, Brewers left-hander Brent Suter has amended his lifestyle to be as environmentally conscious as possible.

So, on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Suter will share some of what he’s learned, and what motivated him to become Major League Baseball’s “greenest” player, in a live Twitter chat on @DiscoveryEd. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on Wednesday.

Hey baseball fans! ⚾ Don't miss your chance to chat with @bruter24 on #EarthDay at 1pm ET! A 2012 @Harvard grad + @Brewers pitcher, Brent will discuss his passion for sustainability + reinforce the importance of caring for the environment.



Learn more! 🌎 https://t.co/Up9PNzDwFt pic.twitter.com/gWLSSsPZss — Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) April 18, 2020

Suter graduated from Harvard with a dual Environmental Science and Public Policy degree in 2012, the same year the Brewers selected him in the 31st round of the MLB Draft. He overcame the long odds facing low-round picks -- especially pitchers with a fastball in the mid-80-mph range -- and made it to the big leagues in 2016.

With each passing year, Suter gained a stronger foothold in MLB and used his platform to spread the word about the importance of being Earth-friendly. Like the time in Spring Training in 2019, when Suter, while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, acquired reusable water bottles for teammates and convinced them to help limit use of single-use plastics.

That same spring, Suter helped convince the Brewers to adopt biodegradable to-go boxes in the commissary. He doesn’t use them, however. For years now, Suter has packed his own lunch in a reusable meal kit.

And this past winter, Suter and teammate Corey Knebel helped launch a partnership between the Brewers and SC Johnson, a company based in Racine, Wisc., to recycle all of the plastic cups used at Miller Park into bottles for the company’s Scrubbing Bubbles product. In 2019, the Brewers went through about 1.3 million cups.

“It’s really a great step in the right direction,” Suter said. “People are becoming more aware and more concerned about their everyday actions.”

“Suter is, of course, our expert on environmental issues,” Knebel added. “He has definitely changed a lot of guys’ perspectives in the clubhouse, especially mine.”

On Earth Day, Suter will share his message with a wider audience. The Twitter chat is a complement to Discovery Education’s “50 Ways to Earth Day” program, a collection of activities that students, educators and families can do to make a difference for the planet.