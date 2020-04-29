Latest info on tickets for March, April games

MILWAUKEE -- With the 2020 Major League Baseball season still on hold as of Wednesday, the Brewers began emailing customers with a detailed policy for tickets to unplayed games through the end of April. Because of the vast array of offerings, from single-game tickets to full-season packages -- with myriad

MILWAUKEE -- With the 2020 Major League Baseball season still on hold as of Wednesday, the Brewers began emailing customers with a detailed policy for tickets to unplayed games through the end of April.

Because of the vast array of offerings, from single-game tickets to full-season packages -- with myriad programs in between -- the emails distributed Wednesday were personalized to each situation and will, in some cases, require individual attention from a ticket representative. Fans are being offered a number of options, including banking funds for unused tickets and applying them to future games.

The vast majority of ticketholders should expect to be contacted via email. A summary of the new policies has been posted online at Brewers.com.

For more information, or to have questions answered about the various options available, fans are encouraged to reach out to their account executive or email the Brewers at [email protected].

Those who purchased tickets at a ballpark ticket window using cash can bring their tickets to the stadium box office for exchange options when it reopens for business.

The Brewers’ 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin March 26 against the Cubs at Miller Park. Customers currently in possession of a ticket to that game are asked to hold onto it, as it will be honored for the next regular-season home game played at Miller Park.

Wednesday’s correspondence only pertained to home games through the end of April. For scheduled games beginning May 1, the Brewers will release information about exchanges or refunds at a later date as developments unfold.

