Notes: Arcia on HR tear; Pérez close to Crew

MESA, Ariz. -- An adjustment to his swing is paying significant early dividends for Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia. Coming off a season in which he was statistically the worst everyday hitter in the Major Leagues, and entering a season in which the Brewers brought in Luis Urías to compete with

MESA, Ariz. -- An adjustment to his swing is paying significant early dividends for Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia .

Coming off a season in which he was statistically the worst everyday hitter in the Major Leagues, and entering a season in which the Brewers brought in Luis Urías to compete with Arcia at shortstop, Arcia made some adjustments with Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines and new assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz upon reporting to camp in January.

The results after one week of Cactus League games are promising. He’s 5-for-13 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs. On Saturday against the Cubs, Arcia turned on a first-pitch fastball from Yu Darvish for a leadoff home run in the Brewers’ 4-3 win over the Cubs at Sloan Park.

“That’s part of the work I’ve been doing with the coaches, staying back on my back leg. Those results have been showing up,” Arcia said.

“This is a big spring for Orlando, certainly a big season for Orlando,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, “and this is the way you want to start it.”

Even small changes feel dramatic for hitters, but Arcia reported to Spring Training with an open mind after posting the lowest weighted runs created plus (61), weighted on-base average (.269) and OPS (.633) among Major League Baseball’s batting title qualifiers in 2019. He went to work in January with Haines and Cruz, the latter of whom singled out Arcia as a hitter to watch when the Brewers hired Cruz to Counsell’s staff in November.

“I’m anxious and curious to get to know Arcia,” Cruz said at the time. “Very multi-talented player. He just hasn’t reached his potential. I think there’s a star in there, an All-Star. It’s really exciting to get a player like that with his talent and see where he can go.”

Asked to describe the changes they made, Arcia said, “I think the main thing we’re focusing on is staying back and finishing high on my swing and getting inside the ball. I think that’s what’s going on.”

Arcia has the inside track on making a fourth straight Opening Day start at shortstop by virtue of Urías’ injury in winter ball. Urías had surgery in January for a broken hamate bone in his left wrist and might not be ready for Milwaukee’s March 26 season-opener against the Cubs at Miller Park.

If Urías misses that target, it’s not expected to be by much. The Brewers think he will be game-ready within a couple of weeks of Opening Day.

“I’m just trying to go out and enjoy the game like I always have, and let it be,” Arcia said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Old friend

Utility man Hernán Pérez is gone from the Brewers after five seasons, but he didn’t stray far. He’s in Cubs camp trying to make the Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee, and he’s staying up to date about the Brewers thanks to his roommate and old friend from the Detroit system, Milwaukee outfielder Avisaíl García .

The Pérez and García families are sharing a house in the Phoenix area this spring. Hernán and Avisaíl both signed with Detroit out of Venezuela in 2007.

“Almost every day, he asks me, ‘How is this guy? How is this coach?’” Pérez said. “I say, ‘Hey, everybody there is great. Just do your job, play hard, and everybody is going to love you.'”

Pérez said he heard from Brewers fans on social media after signing with Milwaukee’s chief rival, but reminded them, “This is my job.”

“I’m happy to be here. I’m working hard to get a chance to make the team,” Pérez said. “It was weird [playing against the Brewers]. They treated me good, and I was there for a long time. I miss those guys, too. I just have to do my job.”

Last call

• Logan Morrison, a non-roster invitee bidding for a spot on the Brewers’ bench, hit an opposite-field, three-run homer in the win over the Cubs for his first hit of the spring. Other stars of the game included Freddy Peralta, who fanned three batters in three hitless innings; Justin Grimm, who struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 inning against his former team; and Minor Leaguer Phil Bickford, who earned the save with another sharp performance in the ninth inning.

• One might have expected Counsell to be disappointed to hear that presumptive Opening Day starter Brandon Woodruff and new catcher Omar Narváez were not on the same page when they matched up for the first time on Thursday against the Dodgers. To the contrary, according to the manager.

“I’m glad they weren’t completely on the same page right away because it spurred good conversation,” Counsell said. “I think Omar probably learned more about Woody yesterday than if everything went right. [Pitching coach] Chris Hook and I were talking about that in the dugout and we were both glad it happened. It spurs conversation, which is what needs to happen for a new catcher [with] a starting pitcher. It’s good.”

• The Brewers have their first off-day of the spring on Monday, but a trio of Brewers will be in action to remain on schedule for the regular season. Adrian Houser, Brent Suter and J.P. Feyereisen will pitch a camp game.

Up next

The Brewers are back home at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Sunday to face a second straight division rival. This time it's the rebuilt Reds, who feature a couple of former Brewers including left-hander Wade Miley, who is scheduled to start opposite Milwaukee's Eric Lauer. Game time is 2:05 p.m. CT on MLB.TV.