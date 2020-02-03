Brewers Spring Training FAQs, important dates

MILWAUKEE -- After working around the final stages of renovations last year, the Brewers will be right at home at American Family Fields of Phoenix when Spring Training gets underway next week. Here’s a rundown of what lies ahead: Pitchers and catchers report date Wednesday, Feb. 12 First pitchers and

MILWAUKEE -- After working around the final stages of renovations last year, the Brewers will be right at home at American Family Fields of Phoenix when Spring Training gets underway next week. Here’s a rundown of what lies ahead:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

LHP Brett Anderson, OF Avisaíl García, INF Jedd Gyorko, INF Ryon Healy, LHP Eric Lauer, RJP Josh Lindblom, INF Mark Mathias, C Omar Narváez, RHP David Phelps, 1B Justin Smoak, INF Luis Urías, INF Ronny Rodríguez, RHP Eric Yardley and assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz.

Top prospects to know in camp

RHP Zack Brown (No. 3 Brewers prospect, per MLB Pipeline), OF Corey Ray (No. 4), LHP Ethan Small (No. 5), C Mario Feliciano (No. 8), RHP Trey Supak (No. 11), RHP Drew Rasmussen (No. 12), RHP Devin Williams (No. 13), INF Lucas Erceg (No. 14), C Payton Henry (No. 15), OF Tyrone Taylor (No. 24), RHP Bobby Wahl (No. 29), LHP/OF Clayton Andrews (No. 30), RHP J.P. Feyereisen, RHP Thomas Jankins.

Other notable non-roster invitees

INF Andrés Blanco, OF Keon Broxton, RHP Jake Faria, RHP Justin Grimm, RHP Mike Morin, 1B Logan Morrison, INF Jace Peterson, RHP Aaron Wilkerson.

Where is the facility?

American Family Fields of Phoenix is at the corner of 51st Ave. and Indian School Rd. The mailing address is 3805 N. 53rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, the Brewers’ camp is one of the most accessible to fans in the Cactus League. When the facility was renovated prior to 2019 Spring Training, it was built so fans entering the stadium either pass through the Crew’s two primary practice fields -- including one built to replicate the dimensions of Miller Park -- which are often used for batting practice prior to home games, or pass by the large agility field and covered bullpens on their way to the home-plate gate. Before the games begin, fans have even greater access to workouts when they take place at the four other practice fields that are in view of the public.

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2:05 p.m. CT vs. the Rangers at Surprise Stadium.

First home game

Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2: 05 p.m. CT vs. the Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

First TV game

The Brewers' first televised game hasn't been announced.

One other notable game

Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2:05 p.m. CT vs. the Cubs at Sloan Park. The Brewers and Cubs meet twice in Spring Training -- the other matchup is on Sunday, March 22, at 2:05 p.m. CT at American Family Fields of Phoenix -- before opening the regular season at Miller Park.

Last game in Arizona

Sunday, March 22, vs. the Cubs.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

Yes, the Brewers will host the Royals in a pair of 6:40 p.m. CT games at Miller Park on March 23-24. Tickets are already on sale at Brewers.com/Tickets.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT at Miller Park.

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.