Brewers exec Barnes earns MLB PR honor

SAN DIEGO -- Tyler Barnes spent the past few years overseeing operations of a Minor League affiliate in Zebulon, N.C. and construction of the Brewers’ new Spring Training facility in Phoenix, all on top of his day job running the team’s communications department in Milwaukee. On Monday night, Barnes managed

SAN DIEGO -- Tyler Barnes spent the past few years overseeing operations of a Minor League affiliate in Zebulon, N.C. and construction of the Brewers’ new Spring Training facility in Phoenix, all on top of his day job running the team’s communications department in Milwaukee.

On Monday night, Barnes managed to take an hour off to accept one of his field’s highest awards.

Major League Baseball honored Barnes with the 2019 Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence, presented annually at the Winter Meetings to the “active, non-uniformed representative of MLB whose ethics, character, dedication, service, professionalism and humanitarianism best represent the standards propounded by Robert O. Fishel,” the longtime club and league executive who was the inaugural winner of the award in 1981.

Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger surprised Barnes in San Diego to present the award in front of public relations officials from the league and all 30 teams, with Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, president of baseball operations David Stearns and former general manager Doug Melvin all in attendance.

“I can’t think of too many industries where you can call on your main competition for advice and counsel and just a friendly word when you’re going through difficult times,” Barnes told his colleagues. “And we have that here. That’s so unique and so cool. We can battle it out on the field, but when we need advice and counsel, we can turn to each other.”

Barnes just completed his 14th season with the Brewers and was promoted to his current position in 2017. He directs efforts related to broadcasting, media relations, publications and Brewers.com, and also plays a key role in the club’s Spring Training operations and the relationship with the Brewers-owned Class A Carolina Mudcats. Before joining the Brewers, Barnes spent six years with the Detroit Tigers and five with the Houston Astros in marketing and communications roles. He got his start in baseball as an intern with the Atlanta Braves.

Barnes is an active supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa and serves on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s participation in baseball in underserved areas of Johannesburg. In his speech, he thanked his wife, Monica, and their two sons, Avery and Cole.

“I’ve worked with him for 15 years,” Schlesinger said, “and to say this award is deserved is an understatement. He brings such value to our organization. He does it with humor, with humility, with honesty.”

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.