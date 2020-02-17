Brock Holt to sign with Brewers (report)

Free agent Brock Holt has agreed to a deal with the Brewers pending a physical, MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night. Holt played for the Red Sox for the last seven seasons, primarily as a utility player. Terms of the deal are not known, and the club has

Terms of the deal are not known, and the club has not confirmed.

Holt, 31, appeared in 87 games in 2019, slashing .297/.369/.402 in 295 plate appearances. He played the majority of his games at second base, but also spent time at first base, shortstop, third base and the corner outfield spots.

Holt was selected by the Pirates in the ninth round of the 2009 Draft and was a September callup for the club in '12, making his Major League debut against the Brewers. Traded to the Red Sox in December 2012, Holt was an All-Star in '15 and won a title with the Sox in '18.