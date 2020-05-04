Top 10 moments of Brooks Robinson's career

Before Cal Ripken Jr. towered over Baltimore’s baseball landscape, there was Brooks Robinson. Robinson established the template for what a franchise icon -- not just Baltimore’s, but any city’s -- should be. He spanned generations by spending all of his 23 big league seasons (1955-77) with the Orioles. That’s the

Before Cal Ripken Jr. towered over Baltimore’s baseball landscape, there was Brooks Robinson .

Robinson established the template for what a franchise icon -- not just Baltimore’s, but any city’s -- should be. He spanned generations by spending all of his 23 big league seasons (1955-77) with the Orioles. That’s the longest tenure any Major Leaguer has had while playing for just one club, a record since tied by Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski. Robinson’s ability warranted his stability: He was an All-Star for 15 consecutive seasons (1960-74) and a Gold Glove Award winner for defensive excellence 16 years in a row (1960-75).

Here is a look at 10 distinctive moments or events from Robinson’s career:

1. Doing it all

Oct. 10-15, 1970

Robinson established himself as a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate long before this World Series, which the Orioles won in five games against Cincinnati. He further elevated himself by proving that he belonged with the greats among the great -- a player for the ages. He muted the Reds’ offense by repeatedly making stunning plays at third base, usually while diving or throwing from what seemed like an off-balance position. He also hit .429/.429/.810, scored five runs and drove in six. He was seemingly in the middle of every rally, whether he was preventing one with his glove or perpetuating one with his bat.

2. Breakthrough year, Part 1

1960

Robinson began to assert his presence as the Orioles unexpectedly challenged the Yankees for the American League pennant. Only 22 years old when the season began, Robinson batted .294/.329/.440 with 14 homers and 88 RBIs. He also hit for the cycle on July 15 in Chicago against the White Sox. He was selected to perform in both All-Star Games, this being the brief period when two Midsummer Classics were staged per year. Robinson's identity as a superior defender started to take shape as he won his first Gold Glove Award. And he finished third in the AL MVP Award voting, behind only Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle of the Yankees.

3. Breakthrough year, Part 2

1964

Despite having established himself as a perennial All-Star, Robinson remained somewhat underappreciated until he forced attention upon himself with another superb season in 1964. He complemented his typically breathtaking defense with an offensive output featuring numbers that remained career bests, including a .317 batting average, 28 home runs and an AL-high 118 RBIs. He won the AL MVP Award, with Mantle finishing a relatively distant second.

4. Above all, character

Lifelong

Robinson obviously believed in the credo that he should give back what the game gave to him. For the Arkansas native, this meant embracing his many fans. Said O's broadcaster Chuck Thompson, as quoted in a Society for American Baseball Research biography, “When fans ask Brooks Robinson for his autograph, he complied while finding out how many kids you have, what your dad does, where you live, how old you are, and if you have a dog. ... His only failing is that when the game ended, if Brooks belonged to its story -- usually he did -- you better leave the booth at the end of the eighth inning. ... By the time the press got [to the clubhouse] Brooks was in the parking lot signing autographs on his way home.”

5. A rousing postseason prelude

Oct. 3-5, 1970

Sure, Robinson played great in the 1970 World Series. His warmup act in that year’s AL Championship Series wasn’t too shabby, either. Robinson punished the Twins’ pitching, batting .583 (7-for-12) with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs as the Orioles swept in three games. Robinson ultimately compiled a .303/.323/.462 slash line in 39 postseason games.

6. The consummate third baseman

1955-77

Every era of baseball -- every decade, really -- features remarkable third basemen. But it’s difficult to imagine anybody playing the position better than Robinson. Statistically, he ranks first in virtually every defensive category, whether he’s measured by traditional standards (assists, putouts, double plays started, 11 seasons leading the AL in fielding percentage) or modern metrics (range factor per nine innings).

7. Always steady

1960-71

Robinson didn’t experience much of an offensive peak during his heyday as a regular. Nor did he endure many valleys. From 1960-71, he never scored fewer than 65 runs or more than 91. From '61-73, his RBI total ranged from 61 to 118, though he finished between 75 and 88 six times. And he always made it to the diamond, averaging 156 games per season from 1960-75.

8. A dramatic finish

April 19, 1977

Robinson was in his last days as an active player, with Doug DeCinces having claimed the regular third-base role for the Orioles. So Robinson was on the bench when Cleveland -- managed by former teammate Frank Robinson -- scored three runs in the 10th inning to snap a 2-2 tie. But the Orioles maintained pressure on Indians reliever Dave LaRoche, scoring on a single, a walk and Lee May’s RBI single. With left-handed-hitting Larry Harlow due up, Baltimore manager Earl Weaver summoned Robinson to pinch-hit with two runners aboard and one out. Robinson drove the ball beyond the outfield barrier at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium to give the Orioles a 6-5 win. It was the 268th and final home run of Robinson’s career. He brandished his fist as he rounded the bases, explaining later to reporters, “I feel like a little kid every time I put the uniform on.”

9. Midsummer moments

July 12, 1966 and July 11, 1967

For a two-year stretch, Robinson dominated the All-Star Game. In 1966, he played the entire game in St. Louis. The AL lost, 2-1, but he singled twice and tripled to earn the Midsummer Classic MVP Award. One year later, Robinson homered for the AL’s lone run. The National League won again, 2-1, as Cincinnati’s Tony Perez belted a tiebreaking homer in the 15th inning.

10. Hints of the supernatural

Oct. 15, 1970

As rain drenched Memorial Stadium in the hours before Game 5 of the World Series, a postponement appeared to be a very real possibility. As legend has it, in the Orioles' dugout, catcher Andy Etchebarren said to Robinson, “Hey, Brooksie, make it stop raining.” Robinson raised his eyes toward the heavens and said, “Stop raining.” Suddenly, the showers ceased. Said a freaked-out Etchebarren, “I’m getting out of here.”