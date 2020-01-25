Graterol ready to stay in bullpen: 'I learned a lot'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sergio Romo made a motion as if raising a rocket launcher to his right shoulder and made blasting noises when asked about 21-year-old teammate Brusdar Graterol. "'The Human Bazooka.' Whatever that thing is," Romo said, gesturing to the invisible weapon on his shoulder. "I asked him what it

"'The Human Bazooka.' Whatever that thing is," Romo said, gesturing to the invisible weapon on his shoulder. "I asked him what it was. And he's like, 'Bazooka! Bazooka!'"

That's how colorfully excited Romo is about the prospect of Graterol's big right arm and his triple-digit fastball moving to the bullpen alongside several of the Twins' other impact relievers, including Taylor Rogers, Trevor May, Tyler Duffey, Tyler Clippard and Romo himself.

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson revealed earlier this week on the Twins Winter Caravan that the team planned to leave Graterol in the bullpen for now instead of stretching him back out as a starter, which had been his role throughout his Minor League career. Graterol said that he could see himself as either a starter or a closer in the future and was ready to take on whatever role the team asked of him in order to remain in the Major Leagues.

"I really enjoyed it," Graterol said of pitching in relief. "I learned a lot, and if they give me the opportunity to do it again, that's what I'll do."

Not only did Graterol set a Twins record by throwing a fastball at 101.9 mph last season, but he also impressed Romo and other teammates with his maturity and composure on the mound in tough situations. He finished out his season with a scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

Graterol has been in Fort Myers, Fla., this offseason at the Twins' Minor League academy working on his breaking pitches and his command.

"We have the power lefty [in Rogers], and the righty now that Brusdar is going be stuck in the 'pen," Romo said. "If he can solidify a spot in that 'pen, imagine what 'The Human Bazooka' can do himself."

Twins have interest in retaining Cruz beyond 2020

Twins general manager Thad Levine said to a group of fans at TwinsFest on Saturday that the organization is engaged in discussions with Bryce Dixon, the agent for slugger Nelson Cruz to discuss mutual interest in Cruz's return to Minnesota beyond the expiration of his contract in 2020.

Cruz earned $14.3 million in 2019, before the Twins exercised a $12 million club option for '20. The designated hitter will turn 40 on July 1.

"The reality is that he's one of those unique players right now who seems to be giving Father Time the business," Levine said. "Most of us aren't blessed with that ability. Everything we've heard from him is that he loves it here. Everything he's heard from us is we love having him here. I'll leave it at that for right now."

Five Twins prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list for 2020

The five Twins prospects who were on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list at the end of last season all returned on the first 2020 edition of the rankings, which were revealed Saturday on MLB Network.

Shortstop Royce Lewis again leads the Twins as the No. 9 overall prospect, while outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff checked in at No. 32. Outfielder Trevor Larnach (No. 81), Graterol (No. 83) and right-hander Jordan Balazovic (No. 86) are also on the list.

All five prospects could make an impact in the Majors at some point this season. Graterol will compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, while Levine and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey have previously said that Balazovic and right-hander Jhoan Duran could be up at some point in 2020.

"My humble opinion: Once you start thriving at Double-A, it's just a matter of time," Levine said. "We don't believe that you have to then have a full year of Triple-A to get to a chance to play in the big leagues."

The Twins led all American League Central teams with five prospects on the Top 100 list. The Tigers and White Sox followed with four apiece, while the Royals had three and the Indians had two.

"I think the health of this organization is really bright," Levine said. "We had a team that won 101 games last year; the Bomba Squad was exhilarating. We also have this group of players who is starting to matriculate to Double-A and Triple-A. I think they're poised to strike."