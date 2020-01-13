O's ink veteran catcher Holaday to Minors deal
The Orioles signed veteran catcher Bryan Holaday to a Minor League contract on Monday, the team announced. Holaday has played eight Major League seasons with the Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox and Marlins. The 32-year-old spent the last two years as the backup catcher in Miami. In 2019, Holaday played 43
In 2019, Holaday played 43 games for the Marlins and hit .278/.344/.435 with four home runs in 129 plate appearances. He threw out 20 percent of basestealers, compared to 45 percent in '18.
