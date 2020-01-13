O's ink veteran catcher Holaday to Minors deal

The Orioles signed veteran catcher Bryan Holaday to a Minor League contract on Monday, the team announced. Holaday has played eight Major League seasons with the Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox and Marlins. The 32-year-old spent the last two years as the backup catcher in Miami. In 2019, Holaday played 43

Holaday has played eight Major League seasons with the Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox and Marlins. The 32-year-old spent the last two years as the backup catcher in Miami.

In 2019, Holaday played 43 games for the Marlins and hit .278/.344/.435 with four home runs in 129 plate appearances. He threw out 20 percent of basestealers, compared to 45 percent in '18.