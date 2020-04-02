Harpers donate $500K to Vegas, Philly charities

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper on Thursday announced his family’s efforts to help his two hometowns as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. He posted statements to his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying that his family, in partnership with Direct Relief, Three Square and Philabundance, donated $500,000 to “those in most immediate

He posted statements to his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying that his family, in partnership with Direct Relief, Three Square and Philabundance, donated $500,000 to “those in most immediate need” because of COVID-19.

“We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury,” the Harpers said in a statement.

“Las Vegas will always be my family’s first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly.”

Direct Relief, according to its website, is “a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies -- without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.” Three Square pursues a “hunger-free community” in Southern Nevada.

The Phillies and Philabundance have been longtime partners. It is the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger-relief organization.