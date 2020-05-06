Bryce to join Phillie Phanatic for bedtime story

This is going to be a grand slam of a bedtime story -- as virtually told by one of the Phillie Phanatic’s biggest fans. On Wednesday, Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper will join the best mascot in sports as this week’s celebrity reader on “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” presented

On Wednesday, Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper will join the best mascot in sports as this week’s celebrity reader on “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” presented by Nemours Children’s Health, live at 7:00 p.m. on @philliephanatic on Instagram.

A somewhat “historical” event, Harper will read The Phillie Phanatic’s Philadelphia Story from the popular Phanatic Book Series as the Phanatic acts out the storyline with his antics. Young readers should be prepared to travel back in time with Harper and the Phanatic to colonial Philadelphia, where they will experience a virtual reading adventure like no other.

To be part of “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic,” fans should follow @philliephanatic on Instagram. The weekly event debuted last week and featured Phillies’ manager Joe Girardi and his wife, Kim, as its first celebrity readers.