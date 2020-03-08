Buddy Kennedy doesn't slide into second. He swims

If you thought the hardest thing players had to do during Spring Training was learning to time 95-mph fastballs after a winter away, you'd be wrong. Turns out: It's sliding. Something about running as fast as you can before hurling yourself to the ground is remarkably hard for ballplayers to

If you thought the hardest thing players had to do during Spring Training was learning to time 95-mph fastballs after a winter away, you'd be wrong. Turns out: It's sliding. Something about running as fast as you can before hurling yourself to the ground is remarkably hard for ballplayers to figure out until they've had a few weeks to get sorted again.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. had some trouble, and D-backs Minor Leaguer Buddy Kennedy practically dragged himself across the ground to reach second base against the Angels on Saturday. If you've ever wanted to see how a slug would play baseball, well, this is it.

You know things have gone wrong when this is what it looks like when the play is over:

Suffice to say, this is probably not Kennedy's midseason sliding form. Ranked 26th in the D-backs system last year, Kennedy is the first player since Mike Trout to have been drafted out of Millville High.

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.