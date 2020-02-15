A's, Giants make first deal together since 1990

MESA, Ariz. -- A drought that was approaching nearly three decades finally came to an end on Saturday morning, when the A’s struck a deal with their neighbors from across the Bay. The A's acquired right-hander Burch Smith from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on

MESA, Ariz. -- A drought that was approaching nearly three decades finally came to an end on Saturday morning, when the A’s struck a deal with their neighbors from across the Bay.

The A's acquired right-hander Burch Smith from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Daniel Mengden, who is expected to be out of action for 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right elbow on Feb. 10, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

The last trade between the two clubs was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the A’s acquired outfielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and Minor League pitcher Pedro Pena.

Oakland and San Francisco also executed a trade on July 16, 2004, when the A's acquired Adam Pettyjohn from the Giants for cash considerations, but it was a Minor League trade.

A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t have much time to research Smith, but recalled watching him in Spring Training once last year. Melvin also referenced the righty's solid numbers with San Francisco last season, as he recorded a 2.08 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks over 10 appearances. For his career, the San Antonio native is 2-10 with a 6.57 ERA in 65 outings, including 13 starts, in parts of three Major League seasons.

“We saw him last year. [Pitching coach Scott Emerson] tells me he’s a high spin-rate guy,” Melvin said. “He’s got pretty good velocity at the top of the zone. We’ll delve into it a little more once he gets here.”

Smith, 29, made his debut in 2013 with the San Diego Padres and has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Feb. 10.

At the very least, Smith gives the A’s more pitching depth, something Melvin said a team can never have too much of.

“I think any time [the front office feels like it] can make an upgrade, even if it’s incremental, you do it,” Melvin said. “I heard about this guy a couple of days ago -- and true to form, he became available and we made a deal.”