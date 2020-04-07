Ripken Foundation pitching in to feed the hungry

For nearly two decades, the Ripken brothers have worked to help kids across the country through the funding of after-school programs and the building of youth fields through their Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Now, with the world on pause due to the national emergency spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, they

For nearly two decades, the Ripken brothers have worked to help kids across the country through the funding of after-school programs and the building of youth fields through their Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Now, with the world on pause due to the national emergency spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, they are pivoting their philanthropic efforts to a more urgent cause.

Cal Ripken Jr. announced plans Tuesday for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to participate in Feeding America’s Strike Out Hunger campaign in an effort to help those affected by COVID-19. By partnering with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Kevin Harvick Foundation, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s contribution will go toward a collective $250,000 to address food insecurity during the crisis.

The U.S.’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people each year, according to the organization. Every dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals at member food banks.

I’ve joined Twitter to help the @CalRipkenSrFdn and our partners launch #StrikeOutHunger2020 with @FeedingAmerica to lend a helping hand during this challenging time. To make a real difference, it takes a team. Join us by donating here: https://t.co/wKDyZEac4J #FirstTweet pic.twitter.com/CGGviyARUU — Cal Ripken, Jr. (@CalRipkenJr) April 7, 2020

Ripken Jr. announced the contribution on Twitter via his brand-new @calripkenjr handle, using the account’s debut tweet to break the news. It is the Hall of Famer’s first foray into social media. MLB Network analyst and former big leaguer Billy Ripken also works integrally with the Ripken Foundation, which was founded in 2001 to honor their late father, the longtime Orioles manager and coach.

Feeding America estimates that $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for our neighbors struggling with hunger. To donate to the Strike Out Hunger fundraising campaign, visit www.ripkenfoundation.org/donate/strikeouthunger.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.