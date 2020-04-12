Relive glory of '80s Cards Monday on MLBN

ST. LOUIS -- The 1980s Cardinals came to dominate baseball, both in the standings and in style. St. Louis won three pennants ('82, '85, '87) and one World Series ('82) -- its first championship since '67 -- with an emphasis on speed, defense and the bullpen. Whiteyball will be on

ST. LOUIS -- The 1980s Cardinals came to dominate baseball, both in the standings and in style. St. Louis won three pennants ('82, '85, '87) and one World Series ('82) -- its first championship since '67 -- with an emphasis on speed, defense and the bullpen.

Whiteyball will be on full display on MLB Network on Monday, with a full day of programming featuring the 1980s Cardinals.

It will start with the 1982 World Series film at 9 a.m. CT. At 10 a.m., "Baseball’s Seasons: 1982" will air, which highlights the pennant races, achievements, events and players that made the '82 season memorable.

• MLB Network channel locator

MLB Network will then air two games from the 1982 World Series, when the Cardinals met the power-filled Brewers in a thrilling seven-game series.

At 11 a.m. CT and again at 10 p.m., Game 2 of the 1982 World Series will re-air. The Cardinals came back from a 4-2 deficit, thanks to Fall Classic MVP Darrell Porter’s game-tying double in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Brewers reliever Pete Ladd walked in the game-winning run to give the Cards a 5-4 win and even the series.

Game 7 of the 1982 World Series will air at 2 p.m. CT. After the Cardinals won Games 2 and 3, Milwaukee rallied and took Games 4 and 5, setting up a chance to clinch in Game 6. But the Cards routed the Brewers, 13-1, setting the stage for Game 7 at Busch Stadium. In the bottom of the sixth with Milwaukee leading, 3-1, Keith Hernandez’s two-run single tied the game, and George Hendrick followed with the go-ahead single.

With nobody on base and two outs, Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter concluded a 10-pitch at-bat with a fastball to strike out Gorman Thomas and give the Cards the World Series victory.

Finally, MLB Network’s documentary, "MLB Network Presents -- Birds of a Different Game: The '80s Cardinals," will air at 6 p.m. CT.

The documentary debuted in January, and it highlights the dominance and style of the Cardinals in that decade. It features key figures from the 1980s clubs, from manager Whitey Herzog -- and all his moves to build the teams -- to Ozzie Smith, Hernandez, Andy Van Slyke, Terry Pendleton and Tom Herr. It also examines all three seasons when the Cards made the World Series, and it covers the emergence of Vince Coleman, Smith’s legendary home run in the '85 National League Championship Series and other notable tidbits and footage from the decade.