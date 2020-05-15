Watch '14 NLDS G1 thriller Sun. at 11 a.m. CT

ST. LOUIS -- Another stunning and improbable Cardinals comeback can be relived this weekend, as part of Major League Baseball’s initiative to stream classic games during baseball’s shutdown. The Cardinals’ 10-9 win over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2014 National League Division Series will stream

The Cardinals’ 10-9 win over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2014 National League Division Series will stream at 11 a.m. CT Sunday on MLB.com and cardinals.com.

This one didn’t get good for Cardinals fans until the end, but it’s worth sticking around. After years of inexplicable losses to the Cardinals, Kershaw finally seemed to quell the doubts. He was on top of his game. He had retired 16 in a row at one point, and the Dodgers led 6-1 after Adam Wainwright allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Even after Matt Carpenter hit a solo homer to make it 6-2 in the sixth, Kershaw was still rolling.

But the St. Louis dugout stirred. The players standing were really the only ones who believed they had a chance to turn the game around.

“Look, we’re down 6-2 at the time,” left fielder Matt Holliday said after the game. “Really, just keep playing, keep having good at-bats. Everybody just kept saying, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ What other choice do we have?”

The Cardinals started lining hits all over the field in the seventh inning. Holliday, Jhonny Peralta , Yadier Molina , Matt Adams and Jon Jay stroked singles. With the Dodgers' lead now 6-4 and the bases loaded, Carpenter stepped into the batter’s box.

Kershaw stayed on the mound, with everyone in the ballpark remembering what Carpenter had done in Game 6 of the 2013 NL Championship Series: The epic, 11-pitch battle ended in a Carpenter double and sparked the Cardinals' offense that scored seven runs in four innings off Kershaw.

This time, it was an eight-pitch at-bat. Kershaw left a 95 mph fastball inside, and the Cardinals’ leadoff man pulled his team into the lead with a bases-clearing double to right-center field.

“You just try to battle and compete,” Carpenter said. “It’s the postseason, and crazy things happen.”

Kershaw, who would eventually win the NL Cy Young Award that year, was torched for eight runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Holliday’s three-run homer off reliever Pedro Báez later in the seventh inning provided the insurance runs the Cardinals would need. The Dodgers cut the lead to one before Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal fired a 100 mph fastball by Yasiel Puig with the tying run on third base. The Cardinals’ victory took its place among the postseason classics.

“The guys stuck with it,” manager Mike Matheny said. “They believed in themselves, and each other. And even up until that seventh inning, you could still feel that guys were fighting.”