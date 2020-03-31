Catch classic '19 Cards games on TV this week

ST. LOUIS -- Fox Sports Midwest is continuing to bring baseball to its viewers, even with no live baseball happening. The network is airing several of the best Cardinals games from last season throughout the week. Each replay starts at 6 p.m. CT and airs again at 8 p.m. CT.

The network is airing several of the best Cardinals games from last season throughout the week. Each replay starts at 6 p.m. CT and airs again at 8 p.m. CT. This week, Cardinals games are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, and Blues hockey games are scheduled to air on Tuesday and Thursday.

Here’s this week’s lineup of @Cardinals and @StLouisBlues replays on FOX Sports Midwest. pic.twitter.com/IZY93PSCPe — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) March 30, 2020

Here are the Cardinals games scheduled for later this week:

Wednesday: Cardinals score 14 against Pirates on July 24, 2019

On a day of outrageous offense, Andrew Knizner hit his first career home run, Paul DeJong had his first three-homer game and Paul Goldschmidt hit his third home run in a three-game span, which tied his career best at the time. The Cardinals knocked eight extra-base hits in the second inning, which tied a Major League record for the most in an inning. The nine-run second was also the second frame that week in which the Cards put up nine or more runs.

Friday: Thomas’ slam lifts Cardinals on Aug. 11, 2019

Lane Thomas had an eventful day in the field and at the plate as the Cardinals began their push for the division title, and his 410-foot grand slam in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cardinals the lead in their eventual 11-9 win over the Pirates. Thomas drew the start with many of the Cards' regulars getting the day off, and he made the most of it with the grand slam and an RBI triple, as well as starting a double play, catching Starling Marte’s fly ball in center and throwing out Adam Frazier at home. He almost had a diving catch in the at-bat before, but the ball slipped out of his glove as he hit the ground.

Fox Sports Midwest is planning to add more Cardinals and Blues games in the coming weeks, and it is also working with the Cards and Major League Baseball for postseason games, as well as options for April and beyond.

You can watch other classic baseball games on MLB’s various platforms starting Tuesday, too. MLB is streaming games every day across various platforms, with one game showing at noon CT and another at 6 p.m. CT. In addition, MLB Network, ESPN and FS1 will all be airing classic games throughout the week.