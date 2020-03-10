Cardinals notes: Knizner, Flaherty, B. Miller

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- This camp means more to Andrew Knizner. In 2019, he got his first taste of the big league opportunity that lies in store for him should he break camp with the team this month. That experience came with modest results, and like the film junkie has

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- This camp means more to Andrew Knizner . In 2019, he got his first taste of the big league opportunity that lies in store for him should he break camp with the team this month. That experience came with modest results, and like the film junkie has made a point of his entire career, he learned from it.

“Anybody that says it’s just another step is lying to you because it’s such a big difference going from Triple-A to the big leagues,” Knizner said. “And that’s only a one-level difference.”

Knizner played 18 games in the Majors last season, filling in for injured players before joining the Cardinals as a September callup. He hit just .226/.293/.377 in those contests, but his learning didn't come only on the field.

He has two catchers ahead of him on the depth chart -- Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters -- with a combined 27 years of Major League experience. And then there’s Adam Wainwright, his elder by 13 years who pores over film with Knizner, letting the 25-year-old know the quirks and details to look out for in opposing pitchers “because there’s so much information and so much data.”

“If it works for Adam Wainwright,” Knizner added, “then it should work for me.”

The bat has not been so much his focus this spring, even though he’s put up just a .154/.233/.346 slash line after an 0-for-1 day in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Red Sox at JetBlue Park on Tuesday. Though manager Mike Shildt said his catcher might be pressing at the plate down in Florida, Knizner's .303/.369/.461 slash line with 37 homers and 172 RBIs in 308 Minor League games certainly shows that the bat plays.

So rather it’s his catching that has been of focus. Evaluators say that of all Knizner's tools, his pitch-framing is what’s likely to keep his ceiling lower than what it can be.

Molina has helped with that. Wieters has chimed in. His pitching staff -- which Knizner called “on point” this spring -- has made his job easier. And of course, there’s been plenty of video.

“Much more clean,” Shildt said. “His receiving -- his technique -- has improved dramatically.”

Knizner, St. Louis' No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, entered camp likely to start the year with Triple-A Memphis but ready to be the first callup should injury strike. His performance this spring probably hasn't altered that plan, but it hasn't stopped his dedication to learning and improving.

“I appreciate guys that want it,” Shildt said. “Andrew is definitely, like a lot of guys in that clubhouse -- probably all of them – [one] that wants it.”

Flaherty displeased with outing

In the grand scheme of things, it was a mostly fine outing for Jack Flaherty . He threw 68 pitches -- a smidge under the plan for him entering Tuesday -- and struck out five, stranding five runners without allowing a run.

But the fact that it was condensed to three high-stress innings -- that's what’ll eat at him.

“Just got to be better,” Flaherty said. “It’s the only way to put it, just got to be better.”

Flaherty’s busiest inning was his second, in which he allowed the first three batters to reach -- two singles, one walk -- before escaping the jam. It was the last at-bat of the frame -- a strikeout of Andrew Benintendi -- that suggested to Shildt that Flaherty is rounding into form at this point of Spring Training.

“Don’t want to have to rely on your ability and your stuff,” Shildt said, “but he shows he has plenty of ability and stuff.”

All eyes on Jack! pic.twitter.com/FegAUqK0kA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 10, 2020

Miller back in action

Utility man Brad Miller (back stiffness) made his return to game action Tuesday, his first time in the lineup since Feb. 27. Miller started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in the first inning -- a lefty-on-lefty triumph against Boston starter Brian Johnson.

“We know the game is something you can only prepare for when you’re out there,” Miller said. “It was a good day. … Felt really good.”

Miller believes that, despite the offseason stunted by his injury, he’ll be ready in time for Opening Day. And with the sudden departure of Yairo Muñoz, a healthy Miller now appears to have the inside track at the utility man role. Shildt said some reps at shortstop are not out of the question for the 30-year-old, who played primarily second base, third base and left field in 2019.

Up next

Carlos Martínez will make his third spring start (fourth appearance) when the Cardinals take on the Mets at Clover Park at 12:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday. As he continues to vie for a rotation spot, Martínez owns a 1.93 ERA in 9 1/3 innings in Grapefruit League action. Ryan Helsley, Brett Cecil, John Brebbia and Kodi Whitley are all scheduled to pitch, with ace Jacob deGrom set to start for the Mets, live on Gameday Audio.