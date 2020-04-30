Sabathia on Ohtani: 'Best player I've ever seen'

What's the best compliment a baseball player can get? How about: "He's the best baseball player I've ever seen in my life." That's what CC Sabathia had to say about Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Uninterrupted's R2C2 podcast. "Are you kidding me? [He] can hit the ball 900 feet

The man has a point, and at least from the pitching standpoint, he knows what he's talking about. Sabathia's 19-year MLB career was coming to a close just as Ohtani's was beginning, but Sabathia has seen all he needs to have conviction behind his statement.

Ohtani was named the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year after he posted a .925 OPS and hit 22 home runs in just 326 at-bats while also finishing with a 3.31 ERA and 30 percent strikeout rate over 10 starts. He then had to undergo Tommy John surgery, but after putting together another strong season at the plate in 2019, he could be ready to get back on a mound whenever the 2020 season begins.

Sabathia was joined on the podcast by Angels outfielder Justin Upton , who echoed Sabathia's sentiment about his teammate.

"You can't say he's the most successful player [yet], but he's got to be the most talented," Upton said.

With what Ohtani has already shown in just two seasons in the Majors, he's on track to build quite the successful resume before his playing days are over.

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.