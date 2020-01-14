Report: Sabathia to be Yanks special adviser

NEW YORK -- The Yankees are planning to add CC Sabathia to their impressive roster of special advisers, the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Sabathia, who concluded his 19-year career in the Majors last season, has expressed interest in continuing to work for the Yankees organization in

Sabathia's yet-to-be-determined role is expected to encompass speaking with players at all levels of the system, and it could potentially include on-air stints broadcasting games with the YES Network.

“I will take as much CC as I can get,” general manager Brian Cashman told The Post.

A six-time All-Star who was the 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Indians and the Most Valuable Player of the 2009 ALCS with the Yankees, Sabathia retired leading all active Major Leaguers in career wins (251), starts (560), strikeouts (3,093), innings pitched (3,577 1/3) and quality starts (319).

“I don’t think I’m going to miss the competition. I think I’ll miss the guys,” Sabathia said recently. “I think 19 years of pitching the way that I have, emotionally, I’m kind of exhausted. It’ll be good next year to just get that break and give my body a break. But I’ll definitely miss the guys, the relationships I have in here. That’s what I’ll miss the most, for sure.”

In 2019, the Yankees’ information guide listed Carlos Beltrán, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Andy Pettitte, Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher as special advisers. Beltrán has since been hired by the Mets as their manager.

Sabathia and his family plan to remain in the New York area during his retirement, and the former hurler said that he would embrace the opportunity to serve in a similar role.

“At some point,” Sabathia said. “We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but yeah, for sure. I talk to Carlos all the time, I talk to Andy all the time, obviously. It seems like they have a pretty fun role. It’s something like I feel like I can do.”