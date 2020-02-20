Shepherd to start Spring Training opener
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles announced Thursday that Chandler Shepherd will start the club’s 2020 Grapefruit League opener against the Braves on Saturday. Lefty Ty Blach will replace Shepherd after a couple of innings.
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles announced Thursday that
Lefty
Shepherd transitioned to the rotation at Triple-A Pawtucket (Red Sox) in ’18 after a four-year Minors career as a reliever during which he posted a 3.41 ERA over 125 games (224 innings). He posted a 4.2:1 strikes-to-walk ratio during that stretch.
An MLB Draft pick of the Red Sox in 2014, Shepherd made his Major League debut with the O’s on Aug. 13 last season. He made his first Major League start on Sept. 17, 2019, and finished with a 6.63 ERA over five appearances (three starts).
Manager Brandon Hyde said lefty Ty Blach will follow Shepherd on Saturday.
O’s fans can expect to see multiple starters working during the early games this spring as the club aims to stretch out “quite a few guys,” Hyde added.
•
“He’s a special defender; we’ve all seen it for a long time,” Hyde said. “He’s got amazing hands and feet. He puts on a display almost every day out here, and he’s really fun to watch play defense. He’s passionate about his defense and really enjoys his time out there.”
• As the injury bug continued to make its way around the clubhouse,
•
Dawn Klemish is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Tampa. Follow her on Twitter @Sportsgal25.