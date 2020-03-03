Sale undergoes MRI on sore elbow

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale experienced soreness in his pitching elbow after a batting-practice session on Sunday and underwent an MRI exam, manager Ron Roenicke said on Tuesday. The results will be sent to orthopedic surgeon James Andrews. It was Sale's first time throwing to a hitter since August, when

It was Sale's first time throwing to a hitter since August, when he was shut down with left elbow inflammation. Sale was examined by Andrews at that time and it was determined that the 30-year-old veteran did not need Tommy John surgery.

Sale already was expected to miss Opening Day after being delayed by the flu and pneumonia early in Spring Training. The seven-time All-Star is in the first season of the five-year, $145 million contract extension he signed last March.