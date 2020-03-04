Sale, Red Sox await third opinion on elbow

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Red Sox and their ailing ace Chris Sale are awaiting a third opinion on the lefty’s elbow before announcing the next step. The club announced on Tuesday that Sale experienced soreness in his elbow in the aftermath of throwing 15 pitches of live batting practice

The club announced on Tuesday that Sale experienced soreness in his elbow in the aftermath of throwing 15 pitches of live batting practice on Sunday.

Sale underwent an MRI from the team’s medical staff on Monday, and the images were sent to Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., for a second opinion.

Andrews revealed his findings to Sale, but the Red Sox aren’t going to publicize those until Dodgers lead physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache gives his opinion on Sale’s MRI.

“And we want to make sure that we get everybody’s opinion on this,” said Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke. “We need to get this right and it’s a very important player and we want to do things the right way and get as many opinions as we can.

“Dr. Andrews did see it and read it, the MRI, and I don’t want to comment on what he said until we find out from one more opinion on what they think. And then Chris, once he gets all the information, Chris will let you guys know and we’ll talk to you guys and tell you more on his end what he’s thinking but that’s kind of where we are on Chris.”

Though it certainly seems ominous that Sale experienced elbow soreness the day after facing hitters for the first time in six and a half months and is now seeking a third opinion, Roenicke said not to read too much into it yet.

“And don’t read into this that this is the worst-case scenario and that’s why we’re getting these opinions,” Roenicke said. “We want to make sure we’re right in what we do and as many opinions as we can get.”

Sale missed the final six weeks of an inconsistent 2019 season with left elbow discomfort.

He visited with Dr. Andrews last August, and the recommendation was that he did not need Tommy John surgery. Instead, Sale had a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) shot and was shut down from throwing for the remainder of the 2019 season. After a period of rest and rehab, Sale was cleared to resume throwing in November.

All signs were encouraging heading into Spring Training. Sale had already been slated to start the season on the injured list, but that was due to the flu and pneumonia he dealt with for two weeks in February and not his elbow.

But this week, the elbow has become an issue again, and the Red Sox and Sale are hoping to come up with a plan within the next day or so.

“We were hoping it’d just be the 12 days we kind of thought. Now it’s probably going to be more. Now we’ve got to cover [at least a] month instead of the two weeks we’d hoped for at the beginning,” Roenicke said.

“He wants to get this thing right. However we’re going to proceed from here, we want to make sure we’re doing it the right way and we’re giving it whatever time period that we need to to do things right.”

Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martín Pérez will be Boston’s front three starters to open the season. The fourth and fifth spots are wide open, with Roenicke contemplating openers for one or two of those spots.

The pool of starting candidates includes Ryan Weber, Brian Johnson, Chris Mazza, Tanner Houck and Kyle Hart, among others.

At this point, the club plans on keeping the electric left arm of Darwinzon Hernandez in the bullpen, though he could factor heavily into an opener scenario. Roenicke even hinted he could go back to starting at some point this season, but the Red Sox are being conservative about moving him back and forth between roles too often.