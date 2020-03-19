Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery

BOSTON -- For all the uncertainty that surrounds the 2020 baseball season, the Red Sox are now faced with one grim certainty. Chris Sale won’t throw a pitch this season. The Red Sox announced on Thursday that their ace lefty will undergo Tommy John surgery.

BOSTON -- For all the uncertainty that surrounds the 2020 baseball season, the Red Sox are now faced with one grim certainty.

Chris Sale won’t throw a pitch this season.

The Red Sox announced on Thursday that their ace lefty will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The #RedSox announced today that LHP Chris Sale will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) on his left elbow. — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 19, 2020

On March 5, the Red Sox and Sale announced that the pitcher had a strained flexor tendon.

The hope at the time was that a brief period with no throwing and some anti-inflammatories would help the elbow settle down to the point that Sale would be able to ramp back up.

But after recently initiating a throwing program, Sale’s elbow obviously didn’t respond the way he had hoped.

Judging by previous timetables for starting pitchers who have had Tommy John surgery, a best-case scenario could have Sale pitching for the Red Sox in June or July of 2021.

The MLB season was supposed to start on March 26, but it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Red Sox start up again, their rotation will have Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martín Pérez, followed by uncertainty in the final two spots.

Before Spring Training was shut down last week, Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke appeared to be leaning toward using an opener -- at least in the No. 5 spot.

The loss of Sale is crushing to the Red Sox. This season is the first of a five-year, $145 million contract that Sale signed a year ago.

Now that Boston knows Sale will be out for the season, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might ratchet up his quest to acquire another starting pitcher when MLB returns. Boston brought in righty swingman Colin McHugh two weeks ago, but his timetable is uncertain as he rebounds from a strained flexor tendon that he dealt with last season.

In December 2016, the Red Sox acquired Sale from the White Sox as part of a blockbuster deal that sent infielder Yoán Moncada and flame-throwing righty Michael Kopech to Chicago.

Nobody can dispute how beneficial the Sale trade was for the Red Sox in his first two seasons.

In 2017, Sale was dominant, going 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA while leading MLB with 308 strikeouts.

Though he worked through some shoulder problems in Boston’s World Series-championship winning season of 2018 and a mysterious stomach ailment during the postseason, Sale was magnificent when he pitched, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 K’s in 158 innings.

It was Sale who threw the lethal slider to strike out Manny Machado to end the decisive Game 5 of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Christian Vázquez jumped into Sale’s arms in a moment of euphoria for the Red Sox.

However, little has gone right from a baseball standpoint for Sale since that moment. Last season was the toughest of Sale’s career, as he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts before he was shut down with the elbow issue.

“For sure, over the last year and up to this point, I’ve done nothing but fall flat on my face,” Sale said on March 5. “So that’s a gut punch and a tough realization. But I’ve said time and time again, I have no time to hang my head and sit in the corner and pout. I’ve got work to do and I’ve got an uphill battle to climb, but I’ve got my climbing shoes on. So, I’ll be ready to roll whatever way we’ve got to go.”

Sale now knows which way that is. And though it surely represents the longer road back, Sale hopes to rediscover his dominance once he returns.