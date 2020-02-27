Sale won't be ready to pitch Opening Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been ruled out for Opening Day and is likely to start the season on the 15-day injured list, interim manager Ron Roenicke said on Thursday. Sale is not injured, but is instead building back to a regular Spring Training progression

Sale is not injured, but is instead building back to a regular Spring Training progression after dealing with the flu and pneumonia just before camp opened.

Roenicke wants all of his starters to get six Spring Training outings, and Sale won’t have time to do that before the season begins.

He should slot into the rotation within the first couple of weeks of the season. The Red Sox can backdate his assignment to the injured list by three days.

Roenicke did not name an Opening Day starter, but it's likely to be Eduardo Rodriguez, who won 19 games last season.