Notes: Woodward on young lefties, Lyles, Lynn

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Kolby Allard has been given the Cactus League opening assignment for the Rangers. Allard is scheduled to start on Friday when the Rangers face the Royals in the Cactus League opener at Surprise Stadium. Left-hander Joe Palumbo starts on Sunday against the Mariners in Peoria. The

The Rangers are going to take it slow early with their five projected starters. Mike Minor, Lance Lynn, Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles are all scheduled to throw at least one more live batting practice this weekend before they pitch in a Cactus League game.

The Rangers don’t want Allard and Palumbo taking it slow. Their chances of making the rotation were diminished this winter when the Rangers acquired Kluber, Gibson and Lyles, but manager Chris Woodward doesn’t want them to view it that way.

“Compete like you are trying to win a spot in the rotation,” Woodward said. “I don’t think they should try anything less. If they think we have five starters solidified and have no chance to make the team, and one of the [projected five] goes down or isn’t ready, and they have to make their first start, they are not going to be mentally ready. I want them to mentally expect to win a spot.”

Brock Burke should be in that group too, but he is limited to long toss because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Burke had shoulder issues in the Minor Leagues last season,

He made six starts for the Rangers late last season and had a 1.50 ERA in his first three starts. But he allowed 19 runs in 8 2/3 innings over his last three.

“I don’t know when he is exactly going to get off a mound,” Woodward said. “Hopefully, it will be sometime in Spring Training. It stinks because we wanted to see more of him in Spring Training. We don’t want any more setbacks. We want to make sure he’s fully healthy before he gets off the mound.”

Right-hander Luke Farrell starts on Saturday. He missed most of last season while recovering from a fractured jaw when he was hit by a line drive in Spring Training. He is fully healthy now and competing for a spot in the bullpen.

“Last year, he felt really good in camp,” Woodward said. “We liked what we were seeing and then he took the line drive to the face. We are obviously excited to see he’s not dealing with the issues he was dealing with last year. He has a lot of value. We still think he can start. He could be a quality two-, three-inning pitcher. He’s valuable because we can use him in a lot of different ways.”

Lynn, Lyles buddy up

Lynn and Lyles both threw live batting practice at the same time on Wednesday, and it is no coincidence they are in the same throwing group.

Lynn turned into a much better pitcher when he learned to throw his fastball up in the zone, and that helped Lyles as well. He was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers over the final two months of last season after being acquired by the Pirates.

“He has been primarily a sinker pitcher for most of his career and found his four-seamer at the top of the zone,” Woodward said. “If he has the ability to do both, it could take him to a much higher level. I’ve asked Lance for him and Jordan to talk about things and see what he can take from Lance. Because Lance is similar with the way he uses his fastball.”

Rangers beat

• Taylor Hearn is also scheduled to pitch on Friday against the Royals. It will be his first time on the mound against an opposing team since his Major League debut on April 25. He missed the rest of the season with a sprained ligament and fracture in his left elbow.

• Four Rangers in camp who have been on a World Series-winning team: Lynn (2011 Cardinals), infielder Matt Duffy (2014 Giants), Edinson Volquez (2015 Royals) and Blake Swihart (2018 Red Sox).

• Right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez threw live batting practice on Wednesday and has shown no issues with his right elbow. He had surgery to remove bone chips at the end of last season.