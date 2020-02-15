Yelich makes most of NBA Slam Dunk Contest

PHOENIX -- Lorenzo Cain is famously allergic to social media, so he was last to know that Christian Yelich had detoured to Chicago for the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest before reporting to Spring Training. “We don’t need him dunking,” Cain said, shaking his head. “We need him hitting baseballs.

“We don’t need him dunking,” Cain said, shaking his head. “We need him hitting baseballs. So we need to find a way to cancel this event.”

Relax, Cain was told, there would be no dunking.

At least no dunking for Yelich.

Instead, the Brewers star outfielder was an invited guest of Milwaukee Bucks guard (and former Baltimore Orioles Minor Leaguer) Pat Connaughton. It was Connaughton who competed in the event, employing Yelich on a first-round dunk and the NBA's reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the second round.

“That’s the MVP of baseball!”



Pat Connaughton brings out @ChristianYelich for his first dunk 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/12DOPAf5dE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

The Connaughton-Yelich combo earned a score of 45, rankling some fans at the United Center. They booed the modest score after Connaughton, clad in homage to the film "White Men Can’t Jump," leaped over Yelich to execute his first dunk on the first try.

How would you score Pat's first dunk?#LetPatDunk pic.twitter.com/fsXBDbbSzU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 16, 2020

Consider it the latest example of Wisconsin’s cross-sport support -- Connaughton is one of the Bucks players who frequents Miller Park, and Yelich is not only a regular at Fiserv Forum, but has a budding friendship with Antetokounmpo. It was also another example of Yelich’s recent habit of saying yes to unique opportunities afforded a player who has finished first and second in the National League MVP Award race the past two years.

Yelich has made it apparent that he wants to be more than just a baseball player. He’s embraced the celebrity that comes along with success and has tried to channel it in positive directions, from inviting Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to Brewers camp last spring, to guest starring in an episode of the CBS reboot of “Magnum, P.I.,” to taking part in a pair of MLB commercials last year (including one with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, who edged Yelich in 2019 National League MVP Award balloting and has also become a friend), to posing nude for ESPN’s Body Issue and using the occasion to talk about being comfortable in one’s skin.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Yelich visited MLB’s marketing department when he was in New York to accept the 2018 NL MVP Award and expressed an interest in helping the league grow the game.

“You have to have a willingness to put yourself out there,” Yelich told the newspaper. “Do you want to go do this commercial shoot for six hours? Or do you want to go on vacation with your buddies?”

Now comes his guest appearance at the Dunk Contest, which has long been a highlight of the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

“I love seeing Christian doing stuff. I really do,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I look forward to seeing him do this stuff. I thought it was on [Friday] night and disappointed when it wasn't. I love seeing Christian out there.

“He just has such a great perspective on all of it and he's a great choice to do all of this. There's no better choice in my eyes. Every time I hear about the cool things he's doing, I can't wait to see them. Christian probably gets a lot of offers to do a lot of things and he gets to pick what appeals to him. That's the good life.”

It’s not the life for everyone. Take Cain, who prefers to do his work and then head home to spend time with his three kids. He has zero social media followers because he doesn’t use social media. Yelich has more than 582,000 followers on an Instagram filled with images of his adventures.

“Yeli’s a stud, man,” Cain said. “He’ll show up and he’s going to hit. That’s what he does. I’m sure he’s getting a lot of things thrown at him right now. You win an MVP and are runner-up last year … the guy’s unbelievable. He’s amazing.”

“As a baseball player alone,” added Brewers relief ace Josh Hader, “he’s the best of the best. The way he handles himself [off the field], it shows the kind of person he is. If any guy can do that, it’s him.”