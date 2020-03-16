Citizens Bank Park offices closed
The Phillies' offices at Citizens Bank Park are currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and staff is working remotely. Please e-mail the appropriate address below and someone will respond to your message within one business day • Season-ticket questions: [email protected] • Group-ticket questions: grouptic[email protected] • Single-game tickets/Spring
