Catch classic Indians games on SportsTime Ohio

CLEVELAND -- The beautiful Thursday afternoon in downtown Cleveland didn’t make waiting a little longer for Opening Day any easier, but Major League Baseball’s "Opening Day At Home" programming helped fans get their baseball fix.

After a day full of commercial-free programming across MLB’s platforms, including the Tribe’s 22nd consecutive win in 2017, Indians fans have a weekend of more classic games ahead. SportsTime Ohio has been airing a handful of games over the past week and have 10 slated for the upcoming weekend, beginning on Thursday.

If you missed watching Sandy Alomar Jr. taking home Most Valuable Player Award honors in the 1997 All-Star Game at Jacobs Field, the network will be airing the first game played at Jacobs Field in '94 at 7 p.m. ET, which ended with a Wayne Kirby walk-off hit to score Eddie Murray.

On Friday at 4 p.m., tune in to relive Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer against the Red Sox from last August. Santana had become the hero once again just a day after the slugger launched the go-ahead grand slam in the top of the 10th inning against the Twins.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., turn back the clock and take in the 1981 All-Star Game in Cleveland. It was the first game after the Players’ Strike that season, as Len Barker and Bo Diaz represent the hometown team. At 5 p.m., the All-Star Game theme will continue with a re-airing of the ’97 Midsummer Classic, where Alomar. Jr. hit the decisive homer in the seventh. Then, at 8 p.m., tune in to watch the Tribe’s thrilling 15-14 comeback after being down, 14-2, in the bottom of the seventh against the Mariners in 2001, that included a four-hit game for Omar Vizquel and two homers by Jim Thome.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., a day of postseason games begin with Game 1 of the 1995 American League Division Series against the Red Sox that ended with Tony Pena’s 13th-inning walk-off homer. Then, at 2:30 p.m., SportsTime Ohio will show Game 6 of the ’95 AL Championship Series against the Mariners, with Kenny Lofton scoring the game-winning run on a passed ball in the eighth inning. Finally, at 5:30 p.m., the weekend of classic games concludes with Game 6 of the ’97 ALCS against the Orioles, when the late Tony Fernandez put the Tribe on top in the 11th inning with a solo homer to secure the 1-0 win.

