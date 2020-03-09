Kershaw named Opening Day starter

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- For the ninth time in his career, left-hander Clayton Kershaw will start on Opening Day for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Monday morning, confirming that Kershaw will take the hill March 26 at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, with right-hander Walker Buehler starting the

Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Monday morning, confirming that Kershaw will take the hill March 26 at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, with right-hander Walker Buehler starting the second game and southpaw David Price getting the nod for the third.

While Kershaw had been named the club’s Opening Day starter each year since 2011, he was replaced by left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu last year due to injury. The last Dodger other than Kershaw to be named for an Opening Day start was right-hander Vicente Padilla in ‘10.

Kershaw, 31, is a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner with the Dodgers, having been named an All-Star in eight of the past nine seasons.

In his eight previous Opening Day starts, Kershaw has compiled a 1.05 ERA with 59 strikeouts.