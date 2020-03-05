Back with a bang: Bellinger hits first spring HR

MESA, Ariz. -- Cody Bellinger returned to the Dodgers lineup on Thursday with a long home run and Justin Turner is expected back on Friday as the club exhales after injury scares to two of its most key players. Bellinger missed two games with a tight back muscle, while Turner

MESA, Ariz. -- Cody Bellinger returned to the Dodgers lineup on Thursday with a long home run and Justin Turner is expected back on Friday as the club exhales after injury scares to two of its most key players.

Bellinger missed two games with a tight back muscle, while Turner escaped with a bruised hand after being hit by a Johnny Cueto pitch on Wednesday night. In his next at-bat after being struck, Turner homered, then had X-rays, which were negative.

In further injury updates, manager Dave Roberts said Chris Taylor might return to the lineup on Friday after missing three games with a bruised left shoulder, Joc Pederson continues to make progress from an injury to his right hip and Omar Estevez returned to game action after missing a week with a sore throwing shoulder.

Buehler, Jansen pitch

In Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the A’s, Walker Buehler and Kenley Jansen pitched, the former less than thrilled with his 2 1/3 innings, the latter satisfied with one scoreless inning.

“Feel healthy. Just got to keep going,” said Buehler, who allowed a home run to Matt Chapman, one of three hits along with a pair of walks and two strikeouts in 50 pitches. “Got in some bad counts, feel like I made some good pitches and some bad ones. Too many hittable pitches. Nothing I have to go back to the drawing board [about]. My velocity was a little bit down. Second outing, one more than all last spring."

Roberts felt Buehler didn’t get some called strikes that he deserved.

Ferguson impressive; Kolarek strong

Lefty Caleb Ferguson continued his impressive camp with a perfect inning.

“He’s had three or four good ones,” said Roberts. “He’s a man on a mission, which is good to see.”

Adam Kolarek struck out the side, but Dylan Floro struggled.

May 'getting better, getting close'

Roberts said Dustin May , the organization’s top pitching prospect, has resumed playing catch after being shut down since Feb. 15 with a left oblique strain following a bullpen session.

It’s almost assured that May won’t make the Opening Day roster and is more likely ticketed to extended spring training as he continues rehabbing from the injury, before building up arm strength for a starter’s role.

May said he hasn’t been told anything about a schedule for returning to the mound, but concedes it’s been a frustrating spring after his debut last year led to a postseason roster spot.

“I’m getting better, getting close,” said May. “It’s definitely frustrating. It’s not how I wanted to start.”

Treinen debuting soon

Roberts said Blake Treinen, who threw live batting practice on Wednesday, will graduate to a Cactus League appearance in a few days. Jimmy Nelson, who has been nursing groin and back injuries all spring, will throw a light bullpen off a mound on Friday.

Gray, Uceta reassigned

The Dodgers reassigned right-handed pitchers Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to Minor League camp, the first cuts of Spring Training. According to MLB Pipeline, they are the organization’s Nos. 3 and 25 prospects, respectively.

Up next

Ross Stripling starts for the Dodgers against Seattle and Nick Margevicius at Camelback Ranch Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game via MLB.TV or MLB Network.