Bellinger not hurt golfing: 'I'm 100 percent'

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cody Bellinger wants everybody to just chill.

The Dodgers MVP insists he didn’t get hurt playing golf; he just had a knot in his back and he’s fine, even though he was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday, missing a second consecutive Cactus League game. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger will be in the lineup on Thursday.

“No, I did not,” Bellinger said when asked if he suffered a golf injury. “I didn’t even hurt myself. I had a knot. I’m 100 percent. I’ve got a full practice today.”

After Mike Trout crushed a drive at Albert Pujols’ Top Golf fundraiser on Sunday night, Bellinger’s max-effort follow-up went viral. When he was scratched from Monday’s lineup, dots were obviously connected that he was hurt trying to be like Mike.

“It makes sense,” Bellinger said of the suspicion. “I understand, but that wasn’t the case. I’m 100 percent. You guys can write that: the 100 emoji.”

Notes

• Infielder Chris Taylor said he’s been shut down again after experiencing a setback with his sore right arm.

Taylor missed three games with discomfort above and below his elbow and returned to play in two games in three days, but he said playing through it didn’t make sense. He said he won’t return to game action until he feels 100 percent.

• Former Dodger Cesar Izturis is in camp as a guest instructor, the first time he’s worn the Dodger Blue in 12 years.

Former Dodger Adrián González also was a Camelback Ranch visitor.