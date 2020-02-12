College Baseball Foundation to celebrate National College Baseball Day

The crack of the bat, the smell of the grass and the game America loves. Join the National College Baseball Hall of Fame as we again celebrate National College Baseball Day on Friday. While the annual celebration coincides with Opening Day for NCAA Division I programs, it is designed to

The crack of the bat, the smell of the grass and the game America loves. Join the National College Baseball Hall of Fame as we again celebrate National College Baseball Day on Friday.

While the annual celebration coincides with Opening Day for NCAA Division I programs, it is designed to honor college baseball at all levels. We'll spend the day sharing facts about the college version of America's pastime through social media and www.CollegeBaseballHall.org in anticipation of a full slate of games, and we hope you'll take time to contribute your own thoughts and memories during the day using #NationalCollegeBaseballDay.

"College baseball fans across the country spend the offseason counting down the days until the first pitch of Division I college baseball," said Mike Gustafson, president and CEO of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. "Those of us involved with the Hall of Fame are no different, and National College Baseball Day gives us a chance to bring attention to college baseball at all levels. This is a fun game with an incredibly rich history, and it continues to grow every year. This day gives us a chance to share all of that with people."

To participate in National College Baseball Day:

Follow @CollegeDiamonds on Twitter and use #NationalCollegeBaseballDay, like us on Facebook at CollegeBaseballHall and go to our website at www.CollegeBaseballHall.org.

And make sure to watch your favorite team or go to the game nearest you on Opening Day!

Follow #NationalCollegeBaseballDay:

Twitter: @CollegeDiamonds

Facebook: CollegeBaseballHall

Online: www.CollegeBaseballHall.org