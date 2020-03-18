Dodgers utility man Joe has cancer surgery

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers non-roster utility player Connor Joe announced on his Instagram page that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer on Tuesday. Joe said the cancer was caught early and is curable. When he left Spring Training camp on Feb. 23, he said he needed to attend to a

Joe said the cancer was caught early and is curable. When he left Spring Training camp on Feb. 23, he said he needed to attend to a personal issue that would sideline him indefinitely, but no further details were provided.

Joe, 27, made the Giants' Opening Day roster last year after being taken from the Dodgers by the Reds in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft, then traded to the Giants and later returned to the Dodgers. He spent most of last year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .300 with a .929 OPS.

The Pirates selected Joe with the 39th overall pick in the 2014 Draft out of the University of San Diego. He was traded to the Braves in 2017 for Sean Rodriguez and dealt to the Dodgers for international bonus pool money in 2018.

