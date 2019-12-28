Report: Marlins finalizing deal with Dickerson

The Marlins are finalizing a two-year contract with free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the report. Dickerson hit 12 home runs and drove in 59 runs over 78 games between the Pirates and Phillies last season before a fractured left foot

The Marlins are finalizing a two-year contract with free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson , MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the report.

Dickerson hit 12 home runs and drove in 59 runs over 78 games between the Pirates and Phillies last season before a fractured left foot ended his season in September. He was acquired by Philadelphia at the Trade Deadline.

In seven Major League seasons, Dickerson is a .286 hitter, with 115 home runs and 370 RBIs.