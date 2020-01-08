Crew extends Counsell on 3-year contract

MILWAUKEE -- After becoming the first manager in franchise history to lead the Brewers to the postseason in multiple years, Craig Counsell won’t have to worry about entering the 2020 season as a lame duck. The Brewers on Wednesday signed Counsell, 49, to a three-year contract extension through 2023. It

MILWAUKEE -- After becoming the first manager in franchise history to lead the Brewers to the postseason in multiple years, Craig Counsell won’t have to worry about entering the 2020 season as a lame duck.

The Brewers on Wednesday signed Counsell, 49, to a three-year contract extension through 2023. It was a widely-anticipated deal, since Counsell was heading into the final year of his contract.

Already the longest-tenured manager in the National League, Counsell’s extension could make him the longest-tenured manager in Brewers history. Phil Garner managed the team for eight seasons from 1992-99; if Counsell serves into 2023, he will have been at the helm for parts of nine seasons.

“We are pleased to extend the contract of one of the best managers in the game today,” said Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns in a statement. “Over the last five seasons, Craig has led our team with a passion and intelligence that has resulted in some of the greatest success in the history of the franchise. I am confident in Craig’s abilities to lead, teach and compete as we continue our mission of bringing a championship to Wisconsin.”

The Brewers are 405-381 in the regular season since Counsell took over as manager in May 2015. He has finished among the top four in NL Manager of the Year balloting in each of the past three years, including runner-up finishes in '18 and '19 after Milwaukee made the postseason thanks to strong finishing kicks. In each of the past two regular seasons, the Brewers went 20-7 from Sept. 1 to the end, doing so in '19 despite losing NL Most Valuable Player Award candidate Christian Yelich to a knee injury with 18 games to go.

They were the second set of back-to-back playoff berths in franchise history, though the first two -- 1981 and ’82 -- came under two managers (Buck Rodgers and Harvey Kuenn). That makes Counsell the only man to manage the Brewers in multiple postseasons.

“Leading this organization on the field continues to be a great honor and unique privilege,” said Counsell. “I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish during a short period of time through our collaborative efforts, and look forward to what the future holds.”

Counsell was born in South Bend, Ind., but he was raised in greater Milwaukee, where his father, John, worked in the Brewers’ front office from 1979-87. Before his own baseball career took off, Craig Counsell was a regular at County Stadium, and he fell in love with the great teams of Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Jim Gantner and Cecil Cooper in the late 1970s and early '80s. Those teams never won the World Series, but Counsell did -- twice. He scored the winning run for the Marlins in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 7 of the '97 Fall Classic against the Indians, then took a hit-by-pitch one batter before Luis Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the D-backs against the Yankees in Game 7 in 2001.

Counsell subsequently played two stints with the Brewers in 2004 and from '07-11, helping to end Milwaukee’s 26-year postseason drought in '08, and serving as a veteran bench player for an '11 team that won the NL Central and made it past the D-backs in the NL Division Series and into the NL Championship Series. After retiring in ’11, Counsell took a job in the front office under Brewers GM Doug Melvin and learned about the parts of the sport he couldn’t see from the field.

In May 2015, with the Brewers off to a slow start on the heels of a brutal finish to the previous season, Counsell returned to the dugout as manager, and he has been there ever since.

“One of the things about professional athletes is they’re human, and when someone has confidence in you, you perform better,” said Brewers owner Mark Attanasio the night the Crew clinched a 2019 playoff berth. “All these guys know he believes in them and counts on them. Then they achieve.”

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.