Relive last 3 games of 2016 WS on MLBN

CHICAGO -- Cubs fans who are craving some baseball to watch will be able to relive the team's World Series-clinching contests on MLB Network.

As part of a week-long surge of classic baseball games, MLB Network is going to air the last three games of the 2016 World Series between the Cubs and Indians on Tuesday, beginning at noon CT. Those three victories helped Chicago erase a 3-1 deficit to claim the franchise's first World Series title in 108 years.

Following Game 5, MLB Network will air Game 6 at 2 p.m. CT and the dramatic Game 7 at 4 p.m. CT. To bookend the game broadcasts, the network will also air its documentary, "Joy in Wrigleyville," at 11 a.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT.

The Cubs' regional sports network, Marquee, is also currently airing a "Run for the Ring" series, broadcasting playoff wins leading up to the '16 World Series, as well as all seven Fall Classic contests against Cleveland. Game 1 of the World Series airs on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, with the next six games following over the next six days at the same time.

