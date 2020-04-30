'Baseball Parks and Rec'? Cubs tease crossover

We all need some levity in times like these, and the Cubs gave us some on Thursday with the release of their idea for a new crossover sitcom called "Baseball Parks and Recreation," inspired by the hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation." The final episode of "Parks and Rec" aired in

The final episode of "Parks and Rec" aired in February 2015, but even though five years have passed, the cast members delighted their legion of fans by getting together for a reunion via Zoom to raise money for COVID-19 relief Thursday night. The show will stream on NBC beginning Friday.

The Cubs aired a teaser for their crossover idea on Instagram, sharing a short video modeled after the opening to "Parks and Rec," complete with the theme song. In it are familiar cast members of the show, including Nick Offerman (who plays Ron Swanson) and Jim O'Heir (who plays Jerry Gergich), each shown throwing out first pitches at Wrigley Field.

Of course, there are Cubs in the teaser, too -- Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Jon Lester are featured, as well as manager David Ross.

Could it work? Judging by what he put on his own Instagram page, Swanson -- err, Offerman -- thinks so.

"How to blow this Minooka boy's mind? Here you have it," he posted, referring to his hometown an hour southwest of Chicago.

Maybe there's an acting future for some of these Cubs, particularly Bryzzo, the amalgamation of Bryant and Rizzo that's been featured on Cubs commercials in the past. And who knows? Báez is one of the most entertaining players in the game. Maybe that translates into television stardom.

