Ahmed, Ray highlight D-backs up for arbitration

PHOENIX -- It has already been a busy week for the D-backs, and the next 24 hours could be even busier.

There are seven players eligible for salary arbitration, including shortstop Nick Ahmed and left-hander Robbie Ray , who remains a trade candidate. The deadline for teams to reach agreements with players before exchanging filing numbers is at 10 a.m. MT on Friday.

Ahmed and Ray are projected to earn $6.25 million and $9.25 million in arbitration, respectively, according to Cot's Contracts. In addition to Ray and Ahmed, outfielder David Peralta , infielder Jake Lamb , and pitchers Archie Bradley , Andrew Chafin and Matt Andriese are also eligible for arbitration.

“It’s been the same every year that I’ve done this,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said. “I would imagine the majority of our activity happens [Thursday night] and tomorrow. That’s been traditionally how it happens. I imagine that’s how it continues.”

Like many clubs, the D-backs often employ what is known as a “file and trial” approach to arbitration, which means once figures are exchanged, the team stops negotiations and opts for a hearing.

It’s also worth noting that Ray, Peralta, Lamb and Chafin can all become free agents after the 2020 season. And while there have been internal discussions about extending Ahmed and rumors swirling around Ray since the regular season ended, it’s unknown where the club will go from here. What’s certain is the D-backs have options and more financial flexibility with their payroll this offseason in part by not tendering contracts to outfielder Steven Souza Jr., pitcher Taijuan Walker and catcher Caleb Joseph. The club also saved more than $50 million by trading Zack Greinke to the Astros last summer.

On Thursday, the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with reliever Héctor Rondón . The D-backs remain in the market for a second baseman and outfielder.

“I would think center field is probably a little more challenging at this point as we sort of gather more information going down into the home stretch of the offseason,” Hazen said. “I would imagine that would put Ketel [Marte] a little bit more squarely in center field, but we still have a ways to go, and we still have some opportunities to explore. But I would say we’re probably moving more in that direction by the day.”

Overall, Hazen feels like his club has improved in a number of areas this offseason.

“I think our pitching staff is top-to-bottom stronger. It’s deeper in a lot of ways. I think we’re better protected,” Hazen said. “I think from a position-player group, we’ve added some consistency to that group. We continue to want to improve if possible, where possible, to that group. We like the team. We have a lot of good baseball players. We love the makeup we’ve added to the club. But we’ll see what happens when we get out there and actually start playing.”