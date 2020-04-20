Watch these 10 fun D-backs games right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19. This

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons' worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the D-backs.

1. April 2, 2018: D-backs 8, Dodgers 7

The D-backs trailed the Dodgers with two outs in the ninth inning before Chris Owings hit a three-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen to tie the game. The D-backs went on to win, 8-7, in 15 innings.

2. Sept. 24, 2019: D-backs 3, Cardinals 2

The D-backs scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and another in the 13th to knot things up once again before ultimately walking off in the 19th. It proved to be the longest game in innings in franchise history -- lasting 6 hours, 35 minutes.

3. April 17, 2018: D-backs 1, Giants 0

Lefty Patrick Corbin carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before a check-swing, shift-beating dribbler by Brandon Belt broke it up. It was the only hit that Corbin would allow in tossing a complete game, 1-0 win.

4. June 10, 2019: D-backs 13, Phillies 8

Jarrod Dyson , Ketel Marte and David Peralta went back-to-back-to-back to open to the top of the first inning in what proved to be a slugfest. The two teams combined to hit a Major League-record 13 home runs, including eight by the D-backs.

5. Aug. 9, 2019: D-backs 3, Dodgers 2

Carson Kelly was the hero for the D-backs. The catcher hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth, then hit the go-ahead solo shot in the 11th as the D-backs beat their rival at Dodger Stadium.

6. May 8, 2018: D-backs 8, Dodgers 5

The D-backs blew a ninth-inning lead at Dodger Stadium when closer Brad Boxberger allowed a solo homer to Enrique Hernández. Daniel Descalso , however, rode to the rescue in the 12th with a three-run homer off Yimi García.

7. Aug. 6, 2018: D-backs 3, Phillies 2

David Peralta hit a pair of homers, including his first career walk-off homer in the 14th inning. Peralta’s first homer came in the ninth and helped ignite a two-run rally to send the game to extra innings.

8. April 2, 2019: D-backs 8, Padres 5

Zack Greinke loves to hit, and he showed why in this game. The right-hander knocked a pair of homers, a three-run shot in the fourth and a solo blast in the sixth.

9. Sept. 7, 2019: D-backs 2, Reds 0

Rookie left-hander Alex Young allowed just two hits over eight innings and struck out 12 to get the win. Young had about 40 friends and family in the crowd at Great American Ball Park, and they saw him set the club’s record for strikeouts in a game by a rookie.

10. Sept. 4, 2019: D-backs 4, Padres 1

Zac Gallen , who was acquired just prior to the Trade Deadline from the Marlins, had one of his best starts of the year for the D-backs. The right-hander had a no-hitter through six innings, and it was Ketel Marte’s grand slam that provided the team with all the runs it would need.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.